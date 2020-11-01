Coronavirus: Takeaway pints banned under second lockdown

The new restrictions state: “Hospitality venues like restaurants, bars and pubs must close, but can still provide takeaway and delivery services. However, takeaway of alcohol will not be allowed.” Photo: Reuters / Phil Noble

Alcohol takeaways will be banned in England under new COVID-19 lockdown restrictions due to come into force on Thursday.

The restrictions, announced in a press conference by Boris Johnson on Saturday (31 October), will see England locked down for four weeks from 5 November to 2 December in an effort to combat rapidly rising coronavirus infection rates.

The new restrictions state: “Hospitality venues like restaurants, bars and pubs must close, but can still provide takeaway and delivery services. However, takeaway of alcohol will not be allowed.”

This is a marked difference from England’s first national lockdown. Many pubs and bars used selling takeaway pints as a way to stay afloat. The change in rules could be a knockout blow to many businesses who will now be banned from selling alcohol completely.

The industry has been treading a tricky line amid different tiers of restrictions. Under tier two, for those from separate households who are not part of a support bubble, meeting at a bar or restaurant would be required to sit outdoors. Under Tier 3, pubs and bars must close unless they serve food.

The British Beer & Pub Association (BPPA) said the industry faces “permanent devastation” without proper support.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the BPPA, said: “Make no mistake, this could be the final straw for thousands of pubs and brewers. It will also create major disruption to our supply chain partners whose businesses are now also at severe risk.

“The level of financial support will need to be same, if not greater, than that provided for the first lockdown earlier this year. This means grants for all pubs sufficient to cover ongoing fixed costs, and compensation grants for Britain’s brewers who will also be permanently devastated by the lockdown.

“The news of the extension of the full furlough scheme for this lockdown period is welcome, but we await the full detail of it, and will need a full support plan far beyond the lockdown period to save our great British pubs and brewers.”

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA’s) National Chairman, Nik Antona, said: "The second lockdown is a devastating blow for an industry that is already on its knees.

"Pubs across the country have already invested thousands to reopen COVID-safe environments despite facing seriously reduced incomes.

"We also need a clear route map out of lockdown which is based on evidence, otherwise we will see many pubs and breweries close their doors forever.”

