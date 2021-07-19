Big B, Kangana, Alia: Take a peek inside celebrity houses

Mumbai is home to India's biggest film industry. This ‘Maya Nagari' has been the setting for several of Bollywood's most acclaimed movies. Additionally, the beautiful and royal lifestyles enjoyed by Bollywood actors and actresses are truly awe-inspiring. And many of us aspire to live like them, or at the very least attempt to.

If you're looking for a low-key tour of some of the most popular Bollywood actors’ homes, we’ve got you covered.

Alia Bhatt

Bollywood's favourite actress, Alia Bhatt, opened her doors and invited Architectural Digest inside her home, which is designed by Richa Bahl. Her rooms have fun colours, which give a very happy and playful energy in the house.

Hema Malini

Hema Malini, formerly regarded as the undisputed empress of the filmdom, owns two residences in this city of dreams. Taking a walk by the dream-girl's Juhu estate, which is conveniently situated in a luxury by-lane of the area, is a more convenient way to fit a Bollywood city tour into your schedule.

Amitabh Bachchan

Did you know Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood's biggest superstar, owns five properties? Each of them has an interesting name: Prateeksha, Janak, Jalsa, Vatsa, and the newly constructed house adjacent to Jalsa, to name a few. The family now resides in modern-day Jalsa, another old mansion in Juhu's wealthy neighbourhood. Reflective bookcases, french windows, glass light fixtures, luxurious carpets, exquisite artwork inspired by royal ancestors, classic high archway, and many more are displayed throughout his residence.

Shahrukh Khan

Take a look at how Shahrukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan live in ultra luxury with this tour of their Delhi house. Gauri Khan, who is an interior designer herself, have added darker elements with gold hints to the house, giving it a very luxe but cozy feel.

Dharmendra

Bollywood film buffs can't get enough of this divinely handsome superstar, who is constantly spotted on social media posting images/videos of himself. The stunning 100-acre farm estate he recently shared on Instagram is sure to steal your breath away! Lata Mangeshkar's music can be heard playing in the background as he discusses the importance of taking efficient walks inside to stay fit and healthy.

The interior of the farmhouse is a visual feast, tastefully adorned with softwood panels and artworks. We learnt about the joys of planting and caring for a mango tree from the famous actor, who shared memories of his upbringing. At his property, houseplants abound, and they are all stuffed to the top!!

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Manali home is a dream home for anyone. The actress's lavish home has a lot of wood accents and overlooks the snow-capped mountains.

Parineeti Chopra

A house by the sea is a dream for many, and Parineeti is living that dream. The actress showed off her Bandra sea-facing house in Mumbai, which consist of a massive bookshelf and lots of colours.