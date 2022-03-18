Takarada Akira, Early ‘Godzilla’ Film Star, Dies at 87

Mark Schilling
·2 min read

Takarada Akira, best known as a star in the early “Godzilla” films and Toho’s other kaiju (monster) and sci-fi movies from the 1950s and 1960s, died on Monday, age 87. The cause of death has not been announced.

Born in 1934 in Japan-occupied Korea, Takarada came with his family to Japan in 1948 as a speaker of Mandarin Chinese and English. In 1953 he entered the Toho studio after passing the studio’s “New Face” audition. He made an impression in a major role as a Navy diver in the original 1954 “Godzilla” and thereafter was cast in series follow-ups including “Mothra vs. Godzilla” (1964), “Invasion of Astro-Monster” (1965), and “Godzilla vs. the Sea Monster” (1966).

More from Variety

Takarada also appeared in films by Ozu Yasujiro and Naruse Miko as well as musical films, melodramas, period dramas and other mainstay studio genres.

After the collapse of Japan’s studio system in the 1970s Takarada’s appearances in films became fewer though his career revived in the 1990s with supporting roles in the films of Itami Juzo. He also appeared in new entries in the “Godzilla” series such as the 1992 “Godzilla vs. Mothra” and the 2002 “Godzilla: Final Wars.” He is credited in the 2014 Garth Edwards “Godzilla” as a Japanese immigration agent, though his scenes were cut from the film.

Known in his studio heyday for his leading man good looks and air of sophistication, Takarada in his latter years became a favorite on the Godzilla fan circuit, appearing at conventions and interacting with fans. He also appeared in several stage musicals.

At his last public appearance on March 10, for the Miyake Nobuyuki film “If Cherry Blossoms Disappeared from the World),” in which he plays and end-of-life counsellor, Takarada referred to the war in Ukraine, saying that “Looking at the current situation, I think we have to make more socially conscious films.” The film will be released in Japan on April 1.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Earn $11/Day With These 3 Stocks in Your TFSA

    Calculating how much you make a day in the dividend income is an excellent way to compare your passive income with your primary one. The post Earn $11/Day With These 3 Stocks in Your TFSA appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 3 Cheap Canadian Stocks to Buy Under $10

    Amid improving investor sentiment, these three cheap Canadian stocks can deliver substantial returns over the next three years. The post 3 Cheap Canadian Stocks to Buy Under $10 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Nutrien raising potash production this year in response to uncertainty Ukraine war

    SASKATOON — Nutrien Ltd. is raising its potash production this year in response to the uncertainty of supply from eastern Europe as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues. The Saskatchewan-based company is increasing production of the key fertilizer ingredient by nearly one million tonnes to reach about 15 million tonnes by the end of 2022. That's on top of almost one million tonnes added in 2021 in response to market demand. In a news release, Nutrien interim president and CEO Ken Seitz said th

  • Lynx Air to add Hamilton airport this summer as it expands Toronto-area service

    TORONTO — Lynx Air says it will begin flying out of Hamilton later this summer in an effort to expand its service in the Toronto region. The new discount airline says it will fly twice per week between Hamilton and Calgary beginning June 29, increasing to four flights weekly a month later. Hamilton's John C Munro International Airport, about 75 kilometres west of Toronto Pearson Airport, offers service on WestJet, Swoop, Transat and Sunwing. Lynx says it will fly to six destinations from the Tor

  • Federal government to end pre-arrival COVID testing for travellers entering Canada

    The federal government announced Thursday that Canada will end its pre-entry COVID-19 testing requirement for fully vaccinated travellers by the end of the month, CBC News has learned. Canada is removing the testing requirements at airports and land border crossings. The ministers of health, transport and tourism held a press conference Thursday morning to announce the changes to border measures. Currently, travellers entering the country must show proof of a negative antigen or molecular test p

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Auston Matthews' suspension highlights NHL's consistency problem

    In an objective NHL world, Auston Matthews deserves the two-game suspension for his cross-check Rasmus Dahlin during the Heritage Classic but the inconsistency of rulings from the NHL's Department of Player Safety has left fans outraged and players confused.&nbsp;

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Nordic course passes stress test ahead of 2023 Canada Winter Games in P.E.I.

    Biathlon athletes and volunteers alike tested their skills ahead of the 2023 Canada Winter Games this weekend. There were 55 competitors from across Canada and parts of the United States for the regional North American Open Biathlon event at the Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park in Brookvale, P.E.I. Athletes were able to familiarize themselves with the new course, and volunteers had the chance to learn what roles they'll be expected to take on during next year's event. About 80 volunteers will be

  • Hope through unity: Formative 2022 Winter Paralympics come to solemn end in Beijing

    The precarious-yet-formative 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing drew to a close Sunday, with "hopes for peace" serving as the outgoing message. International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president Andrew Parsons delivered a speech centred around the collective desire for unity. "Differences here did not divide us," Parsons said, speaking before an audience that included Chinese president Xi Jinping. "Through this unity we have hope. Hopes for inclusion, hopes for harmony and importantly hopes for

  • Panthers clear cap space by sending Frank Vatrano to Rangers

    What do Bill Zito and the Panthers have up their sleeve after dealing Frank Vatrano to the Rangers?

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed