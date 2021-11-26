Tajiri Resources Corp. Closes $869,999 First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Tajiri Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: TAJ) is pleased to announce that subject to final TSX Venture approval it will close the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement for proceeds of $869,999.94 through the issuance of 14,499,999 units.

The oversubscribed tranche will see the Company issue the units at $0.06 per, with each unit consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable into an additional common share at a price of $0.10 for 36 months from closing. Insiders subscribed for 3,134,999 units in the offering and the Company will pay fees of $10,600 and issue 180,600 Broker Warrants on a portion of the offering with the warrants bearing the same terms as those attached to the units. Proceeds will be used for ongoing exploration and development work at the 100% owned Reo Gold Project, Burkina Faso, West Africa, and general corporate purposes.

On Behalf of the Board,

Tajiri Resources Corp.

Graham Keevil,

President & CEO

About Tajiri

Tajiri Resources Corp. is a junior gold exploration and development company with exploration assets located in two of the worlds least explored and highly prospective greenstone belts of Burkina Faso, West Africa and Guyana, South America. Led by a team of industry professionals with a combined 100 plus years' experience the Company continues to generate shareholder value through exploration.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

