Tajion Jones stuck with UNC Asheville and pushed the Bulldogs to a Big South title

UNC Asheville forward Drew Pember stood alone at center court holding the Big South championship trophy as he heard his name echo over the public address system at Bojangles Coliseum following the Bulldogs’ 77-73 comeback victory versus Campbell.

Pember was named tournament MVP. Deservingly so, after he scored a game-high 29 points Sunday afternoon to send UNC Asheville (27-7) to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016. But the 6-foot-10 NBA prospect knew he wouldn’t be the Big South championship’s most valuable player if it wasn’t for Bulldogs redshirt senior Tajion Jones.

“There is no one in this program more deserving than Ta. He was here when they had four wins (all the way) to now. He deserves everything he gets,” Pember said on the court after the game. “That’s just what he does. He’s been an extremely clutch player even when I wasn’t here. For him to step up in the biggest moment so far this season, that’s a testament to his hard work and dedication. And that’s what he deserves.”

Jones, who endured a 4-27 season as a freshman, willed UNC Asheville to its NCAA bid. He scored 14 consecutive second-half points after the Bulldogs fell behind by 14 points with 7:35 to play. His scoring explosion sparked a 23-7 momentum-shifting UNCA run that lasted for just more than four minutes.

Then Jones hit a 3-pointer with 55 seconds to play that put UNC Asheville up two. It was the Bulldogs’ first lead since the 14-minute mark of the first half.

When the shot dropped, Campbell immediately took a timeout as Jones flexed in front of his bench and a sea of Bulldog fans. This was his moment. Two head coaches, dozens of teammates, and more than 1,500 career points later, Jones finally manifested a March Madness berth.

“A ring is something I’ve wanted since I was in middle school,” Jones said. “ (We are) finally getting one. And, I wouldn’t be here to break records without my team.”

Pember and UNC Asheville coach Mike Morrell both credit Jones for turning the Bulldogs’ program around. He’s the best 3-point shooter in team history. He hit five triples on Saturday and scored 24 points, 19 of which came in the second half.

Story continues

“He’s the most prolific 3-point shooter in Asheville history. Maybe even in Big South history,” Campbell coach Kevin McGeehan said. “He played all 40 minutes. I’m not surprised because he’s a terrific player.”

Jones’ hot hand was too much for the Camels to overcome. Campbell, however, played well enough to win. Down two with 20 seconds to play, Camels forward Jay Pal caught an inbound pass in the deep corner. He was wide open with a go-ahead chance. Pal was already having an all-time game. His 26 points were a career high. He pulled down 10 rebounds and had two blocks. He was 2-for-6 from deep before missing the Camels’ chance to retake the lead.

Pal’s shot hit the back of the rim and bounced out. Bulldogs guard Caleb Burgess snagged the rebound and was immediately fouled. Pal looked up in disbelief as his career game, which included multiple overpowering dunks and stretches of perimeter playmaking, ended with an in-and-out miss.

“I told him after the game that he’s the best defender in the league,” Pember said. “He’s a phenomenal athlete. He was terrific on the glass and just great for them today.”

The 1-2 punch of Pember and Jones was just too much for Campbell to withstand. Morrell said the duo is making a routine out of come-from-behind victories this season. Several times in the 2022-23 campaign, the Bulldogs trailed by double digits in the second half and each time they found a way to win.

Morrell said UNCA will savor this victory for a while. The NCAA tournament does not start for two weeks and the university’s spring break begins Monday. Thanks to Jones, the Bulldogs earned their opportunity to dance.

“I’ve never said this in front of him but (Jones) has chosen UNC Asheville, more than any player or coach ever. He chose to come here. He chose to stay here. He chose to come back here and that’s special in the day and age that we are in,” Morrell said. “I don’t know who’s writing the book of UNC Asheville this year, but it’s a hell of a story. Because of what just happened and for it to be really on his back is just really, really special.”