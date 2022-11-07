Tajeer Expands Rental Car and Yacht Services in Dubai

Tajeer has launched more than 400 cars and different yachts for rent in Dubai.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2022 / Tajeer car rent launched more than 400 cars and yachts in Dubai for tours and travelers to make trips comfortable, easygoing, and flexible. Tajeer car rental makes renting a car and yacht in Dubai effortless to make the trip more pleasant and adventurous.

Tajeer car rent is the ideal partner for organizing your holidays or for a cruise in the Dubai sea. For grand parties and events, a 95 ft Yacht is available with Luxury Beds, Luxury Sofas, Sleeping Quarters, Rooms, Cabins, A galley, Kitchen, and a Bathroom, for tourists who love yacht trips in Dubai . In addition, there is a beautiful Oversight view place for sea site enthusiasts to have a satisfying sight of the seas, oceans, and beaches in Dubai. Furthermore, It offers Swimming during the mini yacht cruise before 6 pm.

Dubai has become a tourism and commercial hub for many global conglomerates, making it one of the most frequently visited cities. Every year millions of people from all corners of the world visit Dubai to enjoy the fantastic tourist attractions it offers or to attend a seminar or business meeting. Tajeer renting a car has made it easy for tourists and travelers to visit Dubai. The key sights of a Yacht Trip in Dubai cover the places and resorts of Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Ain Dubai, Lagoon Swim Area, Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah, Atlantis Hotel, Sofitel Palm, Resort Burj Al Arab, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai Waterfall, Dubai, Water Canal, Burj Khalifa, Marasi Business Bay, and Dubai Creek.

On the other hand, car rentals make it simple for people to enjoy these vehicles by providing them for rent at low car rental rates. This is not only available in cars but in yachts as well. Tajeer aims to provide tourists with the best experience in Dubai, and its goal is to be the best in business.

About Tajeer Rent Car

Tajeer rent a car company is skilled in the luxury Yacht and rental car sector with an expert crew on excursions and tours by sea. Tajeer rent cars and fabulous yachts are not just for the rich and famous; everyone will find a wide range of cars, from Luxurious Bugatti to affordable Toyota, to provide high-quality services, efficiency, professionalism, and discretion. We have something that impresses even the most selective drivers and 5-star service with a crewed charter exclusive yachting experience.

