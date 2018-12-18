Taj Gibson tries to block Nemanja Bjelica's layup with his shoe

Early in Monday’s game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings, Taj Gibson lost his right shoe while scoring a bucket in the post.

After making the layup, the Timberwolves big man picked up his shoe and carried it while getting back on defense.

Kings attack one-shoed Gibson on offense

The Kings set up their offense and realized the advantage they had playing against a one-shoed Gibson, who didn’t have the benefit of a clock stoppage to lace it back up.

Taj Gibson improvised against the Kings when he lost his shoe and didn’t have a clock stoppage to lace it back up. (Getty)

Normally in these situations, a player would toss his shoe to the side until given the chance to replace it. But not Gibson.

The Kings got the ball on the perimeter to Nemanja Bjelica, who attacked the basket while covered by Gibson.

Towns comes up with the block

Gibson, shoe in hand, made an attempt to block Bjelica’s shot. Bjelica was denied, but not by Gibson or his shoe. Karl Anthony-Towns arrived at the rim to help on defense and came up with the swat.

A whistle on the other end finally allowed Gibson to put his shoe back on.

The question, of course, is how would officials have ruled the play had Gibson successfully used his shoe to block the shot? Luckily for Gibson, Towns stepped in to make sure he didn’t have to find out.

