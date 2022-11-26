Taiwan votes in local elections amid China tensions

Frances Mao - BBC News
·4 min read
File photo of people in Taiwan
The elections come as Taiwan has been a key geopolitical flashpoint between China and the US this year

Millions in Taiwan are heading to the polls as the island's local midterm elections kick off on Saturday.

Local council and city mayors are elected in the polls, which are held every four years.

But these elections are also drawing global attention this year as Taiwan becomes a bigger geopolitical flashpoint between China and the US.

The Chinese government sees Taiwan as a breakaway province that will, eventually, be part of the country.

But many Taiwanese people consider their self-ruled island - with its own form of government and a democratic system- to be distinct.

This election also involves a referendum to lower the voting age to 18. Currently, only people above the age of 20 can vote. But more and more younger people appear to be becoming politically conscious, with turnout at the 2020 vote being the highest ever. Young people have told the BBC they're directly being driven by the "China threat" - an issue that has been a big part of the political conversation here throughout their lives.

Two parties and two views

There are two main political parties in Taiwan - both with differing views towards China.

The Kuomintang (KMT)- conservative business champions - are traditionally seen as pro-China "doves". They have advocated for economic engagement with China and have appeared to be in favour of unification, though they have strongly denied being pro-China.

Their main rival is the governing Democratic People's Party (DPP) whose leader Tsai Ing-wen won by a landslide in the 2020 national election. Ms Tsai has taken a strong stance towards China, saying Beijing needed to show Taiwan respect, and that Taipei would not bow to pressure.

She was re-elected in 2020 on a promise to stand up to Beijing. Locals told the BBC then that protests in Hong Kong and Beijing's subsequent crackdown on civil rights had raised concerns in Taiwan.

Tsai Ing-wen
Ms Tsai's DPP won by a landslide in 2020

"The DPP is experiencing diminishing returns to its traditional brand of Taiwanese nationalism," says Wen-ti Sung, a Taiwan politics analyst in Taipei who works for the Australian National University.

He says this year was full of national security events that should have been favourable to the DPP's "rallying around the flag" sentiment.

He refers to US House speaker Nancy Pelosi's controversial visit to Taiwan and China's massive military drills in response, the war in Ukraine, and Chinese President Xi Jinping's commitment to make progress on cross-strait relations.

"Yet virtually all the polls indicate the DPP [is] failing to translate heightened nationalist sentiment into electoral support, unlike its big wins after the 2014 Sunflower Movement and 2020 presidential election post-Hong Kong crisis," he said.

Chinese interference has dwindled

The government has claimed, ahead of the vote, that election meddling and interference from China was less than previously recorded.

Taiwan has accused China of repeated efforts to influence voters - through online misinformation campaigns, military threats and even offering cheap flights to Taiwanese living in China.

But Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said Chinese interference "was not as prevailing as [in] previous elections".

He noted that Beijing might simply be "very busy in dealing with its own domestic problems", referring to China's soaring Covid cases.

Races to watch

According to the polls, the mayoral race is quite close in Taipei and Hsinchu, Taiwan's Silicon Valley which is home to the country's world-leading semiconductor and microchip businesses.

The races to watch out for are in the six big mega cities, where 75% of the population live.

In Taipei, the KMT's candidate is a man who says he's the great grand-son of Chiang Kai-shek, who ruled Taiwan for several decades in the 20th century.

The family has rejected the claim but analysts point out that the KMT have often alluded to the link in their campaign.

Hsinchu is also considered a bellwether, Dr Sung says. It's a tight three-way mayor race, with the KMT and DPP candidates being challenged by a technocrat, backed by Taiwan People's Party and Terry Gou, the founder of technology manufacturing giant Foxconn.

The incumbent DPP sees winning Hsinchu as critical to retaining its electoral support in northern Taiwan.

Latest Stories

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • Raptors' Chris Boucher played big role in Christian Koloko's scuffle with Heat

    Christian Koloko was the one to get into the altercation with Caleb Martin, but Chris Boucher pulled some strings from behind the scenes.

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • Rangers trade Ryan Reaves to Wild for 5th-round pick in 2025

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The New York Rangers traded enforcer Ryan Reaves to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday for a 2025 fifth-round pick. Reaves had been a healthy scratch for eight of the past 12 games for the Rangers. He gives struggling Minnesota some extra muscle and a veteran presence. The 35-year-old is signed through only the rest of this season at a $1.75 million salary cap hit. He has no points and 12 penalty minutes in 12 games of his second season with New York. Reaves has played in 869

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Josh Jacobs key to opening up short-handed Raiders offense

    HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders had their best stretch this season when running back Josh Jacobs put much of the offensive load on his shoulders. He did it again Sunday at Denver, and there is little coincidence the Raiders ended their three-game losing streak by beating the Broncos 22-16 in overtime. Because Jacobs was so effective in rushing for 109 yards and catching three passes for 51 more, that helped open up a Raiders passing game that was limited with tight end Darren Waller

  • Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov likely to get singles nods for Canada at Davis Cup

    Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov reached the final when they played in the Davis Cup together three years ago. They have reunited this week in Malaga, Spain, with a goal of leading Canada to its first title at the season-closing team event. "Teams are afraid of us," Canadian captain Frank Dancevic said Tuesday. "We have two top guys coming in, they've played a lot of matches and they're confident. I feel like we have a mental edge coming in for sure. "But people are going to come after

  • Kraken assign top prospect Shane Wright to the AHL

    The Seattle Kraken have finally decided to send Shane Wright down to the minors after the 2022 fourth overall pick's poor start to the season.

  • C.J. Miles offers advice to Raptors' Malachi Flynn

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Miles details what he would tell Malachi Flynn to keep him motivated and confident in his abilities despite inconsistent minutes. Full episode can be found on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or on our YouTube channel.&nbsp;

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • 'We know everything about you': Raptors to Koloko during draft combine interview

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains why he was so excited to be drafted by Toronto. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed. Photo credit: Louis Eng

  • 5 NHL players who retired too early

    These five NHL players hung up their skates earlier than they could have.

  • NL champ Phillies extend President Dombrowski through 2027

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The National League champion Philadelphia Phillies gave team President Dave Dombrowski a three-year contract extension that takes him through the 2027 season. “This is a great organization and I feel so fortunate to be surrounded by such tremendous personnel. We have made significant strides in many areas of baseball operations over the last couple of years, and I am committed to building upon them to form a championship organization for the city and our incredible fan base,"

  • Devils have 3 goals disallowed, fans litter ice as Maple Leafs snap win streak

    New Jersey Devils fans were not impressed with the referees after they had three goals called back against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Coleman, Flames send slumping Flyers to 7th straight loss

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Blake Coleman had a goal and two assists to lead the Calgary Flames to a 5-2 victory over the slumping Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night. Jonathan Huberdeau, Dillon Dubé, Rasmus Andersson and Trevor Lewis also scored for the Flames, who were playing the third contest of a six-game trip. “It was nice to get that one for sure,” Huberdeau said. “We battled. Another good win for us.” Tanner Laczynski and Joel Farabee scored for the Flyers, who have lost seven in a row. “We were

  • Devils top Oilers, tie franchise mark with 13th straight win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nico Hischier had three assists and the New Jersey Devils beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 Monday night to match a franchise record with their 13th consecutive win. Jesper Bratt, Dawson Mercer, Damon Severson, Tomas Tatar and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Devils, who haven’t lost since Oct. 24 against Washington. Vitek Vanecek made 27 saves. Jack Hughes had two assists for the Devils. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored for the Oilers, beaten twice by New Jersey dur

  • Pietrangelo posts three points, Golden Knights notch 5-4 comeback win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — A two-goal cushion proved fatal once again for the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night. With the home side up 4-2 midway through the third period, fans inside Vancouver's Rogers Arena began to celebrate. Moments later, they watched the lead slip away and the Canucks ultimately fall 5-4 to the Vegas Golden Knights. It was the seventh time this season the Canucks (6-10-3) have coughed up a multi-goal lead in a loss. The statistic is "inexcusable," said Vancouver defenceman Luke Schenn. “

  • Texans bench struggling QB Davis Mills for Kyle Allen

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have benched Davis Mills and will start Kyle Allen at quarterback Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Coach Lovie Smith announced the decision Friday. “Reasons why, it's like this for all positions ... you always look for the best option that gives you the best chance to win,” he said. “And that's where we are right now.” Mills, who is in his second year, has struggled as the Texans (1-8-1) have lost five games in a row. They are the only NFL team with just one w