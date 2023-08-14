Taiwan vice president is 'troublemaker', says Beijing

Taiwanese vice president William Lai visited New York and San Francisco on the weekend

China has called Taiwan's vice president William Lai a "troublemaker" for his ongoing visit to the US.

Beijing firmly opposes any official contact between Taiwan, which it regards as a renegade province, and the United States.

Mr Lai is considered the frontrunner in next year's presidential elections, which will take place in January.

Taiwan says Beijing will likely conduct military drills near the island this week in a bid to intimidate voters.

Mr Lai, 63, is officially on a transit stop in the US, whilst on his way to Paraguay to attend the inauguration ceremony of its new president. The South American nation is one of only 13 countries to have formal ties with Taiwan.

The presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was in New York and San Francisco over the weekend, where he gave a speech pledging to protect Taiwan's sovereignty in the face of "authoritarianism".

Mr Lai added that only Taiwan's people can decide their future, and that Taiwan and China are "not subordinate to each other".

He also stressed that he was "very willing" to talk to China to seek peace and stability - common rhetoric in the runup to the election, as candidates look to gather support without angering Beijing.

Mr Lai has previously called himself - to Beijing's displeasure - a "pragmatic worker for Taiwanese independence"

In response, China's foreign ministry denounced Mr Lai's remarks and accused Washington of engaging the self-ruled island in political activities under the guise of a stopover.

Though the United States severed formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan in 1979, its leaders are allowed to make transit visits to the US.

Taiwan regards itself as distinct from mainland China, with its own laws and democratically elected leader.

However, Beijing sees it as a breakaway province that will eventually be brought under its control, by force if necessary.

In April, Beijing l conducted military drills in response to a meeting between Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California.

Experts have warned that Mr Lai's remarks may further escalate tensions. US-China relations are at an all-time low, with Taiwan one of multiple flashpoints between the two sides.