Taiwan tries to hold on to eSwatini, its last remaining ally in Africa

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen has wrapped up a visit to eSwatini, Taipei's only diplomatic ally in Africa, after signing a string of development agreements. But will the relationship hold?

eSwatini is one of only 13 countries worldwide that officially recognise Taiwan over China, which claims the self-ruled island as its own territory.

As such the southern African kingdom, formerly known as Swaziland, has become a critical piece in Taipei's diplomatic puzzle.

Tsai arrived on Tuesday for a four-day visit, meeting with King Mswati III, Africa's last absolute monarch, local politicians and members of the Asian community.

Taiwan and eSwatini signed a series of memorandums of understanding to help the kingdom, including a women's entrepreneurship fund and a cooperation agreement on the construction of a strategic oil reserve facility.

"I look forward to a successful execution of this project so that we will be able to establish a strategic oil reserve facility here to make the supply of energy more secure in the future," Tsai said, according to a video released by her office on Wednesday.

eSwatini, which has struggled with fuel shortages in recent years, was left as the only African country to formally recognise Taiwan when Burkina Faso switched diplomatic recognition to Beijing in 2018.

But eSwatini has so far stood firm.



