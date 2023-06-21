Taiwan says Chinese aircraft carrier group sailed through strait

TAIPEI (Reuters) - A Chinese aircraft carrier group led by the vessel Shandong sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, Taiwan's defence ministry said, in the latest uptick in military tension over the island Beijing claims as its own territory.

The ministry said the Shandong, commissioned in 2019, had sailed in a southerly direction through the western part of the strait, and it had dispatched "appropriate forces" to monitor the Chinese activities.

