Taiwan says China should respect Taiwan people's commitment to democracy

TAIPEI, March 5 (Reuters) - China should respect the Taiwanese people's commitment to the core concepts of sovereignty, democracy and freedom, Taiwan's government said on Sunday.

China should deal with cross-Taiwan Strait affairs pragmatically in a rational, equal and mutually respectful manner, Taiwan's China-policy making Mainland Affairs Council said in a statement.

It was responding to comments by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, who said the government should promote the peaceful development of relations with Taiwan and advance the process of China's "peaceful reunification" but also take resolute steps to oppose Taiwan independence. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by William Mallard)