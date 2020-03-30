Taiwan reports third coronavirus death, total cases near 300

TAIPEI (Reuters) - A third person infected with the coronavirus has died in Taiwan, the government said late on Sunday, as the number of cases on the island approached 300.

According to previously announced data, the person was a man in his 40s who was infected while overseas, and had returned to Taiwan having been on holiday in Austria and the Czech Republic.

Taiwan said earlier on Sunday that its virus case total had risen to 298.





(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill)