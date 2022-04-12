Taiwan premier calls for speedy passage of chip protection laws

·2 min read
Premier Su Tseng-chang of Taiwan's Executive Yuan studies bullets while attending a news conference unveiling the largest smuggling bullet case in the history of Taiwan in Taipei

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's premier has called for the swift passage of revisions to laws mandating tougher punishments to prevent China from stealing its chip technology, saying the threat from the "red supply chain" needed an effective deterrence.

In February, Taiwan's Cabinet proposed toughening the rules, amid rising concern in Taipei that Beijing, which claims the democratically ruled island as its own territory, is stepping up its economic espionage.

Home to industry giant TSMC and accounting for 92% of the world's most advanced semiconductor manufacturing capacity, Taiwan possesses what China needs - chip expertise in spades.

Chips made by Taiwan are used in everything from fighter jets to mobile phones, and the government has long worried about Chinese efforts to copy that success, including through economic espionage, poaching talent and other methods.

Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-chang told a Cabinet meeting that the "red supply chain" - a reference to the colours of China's ruling Communist Party - was using various methods to "infiltrate" Taiwan, take its talent and steal its technology, his office said in a statement late on Monday.

Law enforcement agencies need to work together to crack down and investigate, he added.

Su said he had asked the justice ministry to work with parliament to ensure the revisions to the law proposed in February were passed "at the earliest date".

Other departments, including the economy ministry and China-policy making Mainland Affairs Council, need to raise penalties for Chinese firms masquerading as Taiwanese ones to poach talent "in order to have a deterrence effect", he added.

Taiwan's cabinet is proposing new offences for "economic espionage" under the national security law, setting out punishment of up to 12 years in prison for those who leak core technologies to China or "foreign enemy forces".

China has stepped up its military and diplomatic pressure to try and force Taiwan to accept its sovereignty claims.

Taiwan's government says only the island's 23 million people can decide their future, and they will defend themselves if attacked.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Exela Technologies Cancels Vote on Reverse Split

    Special meeting of stockholders scheduled for May 3, 2022 canceled IRVING, Texas, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) today announced that it will not proceed with the vote scheduled for May 3, 2022 seeking approval to effect a reverse stock split. The Special Meeting of Stockholders scheduled for that date has been canceled. The Company believes continued listing on Nasdaq is important for our shareholders, employees and customers. Accordingly, Exela may r

  • Giant Alligator With Missing Foot Determined to Cross Busy Florida Street

    A determined alligator did not let anything get in its way as it crossed a busy road in Venice, Florida, on April 7.Daniel Kaufman was in his truck when he filmed a video that shows the reptile, with one front foot missing, scrambling across a busy road. “Look at this beast,” Kaufman says as the slow-moving gator halts oncoming traffic.“Holy cow. He’s going under my truck, it’s official,” Kaufman says as the gator crawls under the vehicle. Kaufman told Storyful the alligator shook the box truck.The video goes on to show the gator emerging again from the other side of Kaufman’s truck before continuing its journey. Credit: Daniel Kaufman via Storyful

  • China makes delivery of missiles to Serbia

    Serbia received the delivery of a sophisticated Chinese anti-aircraft system in a veiled operation this weekend. Western nations are concerned about an arms buildup in the Balkans in the midst of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Coronavirus cases spike in China, Dr. Fauci says Americans must assess their own COVID-19 risk

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss the surge in China’s daily COVID-19 cases as well as Dr. Fauci’s take on assessing COVID-19 in the U.S.

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Blue Jays acquire outfielder Bradley Zimmer from Guardians for Anthony Castro

    The Blue Jays have landed a left-handed bat from the Guardians.

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • Bruins move ahead of Lighting in Atlantic with 2-1 OT win

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored 3:37 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. Coyle picked up a loose puck to the right of Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, came out in front and scored on a quick wrist shot. Jake DeBrusk scored the other goal for Boston, which got 28 saves from Linus Ullmark. The Bruins improved to 8-3 in their last 11 games. Pierre-Édouard Bellemare had the only goal for Tampa Bay, which is 0-2-2 in its past

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max