Taiwan: At least five dead and more than 100 injured in fire at golf ball factory

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze in Pingtung county (via REUTERS)

At least five people have died and more than 100 have been left injured after a fire ripped through a golf ball factory in southern Taiwan.

Fire crews raced to contain the blaze after it erupted at a factory in Pingtung county on Friday night.

Three firefighters were among the dead, authorities said.

Rescuers were continuing to search for four factory workers and one firefighter who remained unaccounted for on Saturday.

More than 100 people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-Wen on Saturday expressed her condolences to the families of victims and said she would travel to Pingtun to visit those affected by the tragedy, local news outlet Focus Taiwan reported.

Plumes of black smoke coming from the building gutted by fire (via REUTERS)

She said the Pingtung county government had set up an emergency operation center to offer help to those affected by the fire.

Chou Chun-mi, magistrate of Pingtung county, said in a Facebook post that the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

“Facing the grief of the family members, I could not say anything except to bow deeply, apologise, and express my deepest condolences,” she said in the post, after visiting the funeral home and meeting with victims’ families.

Authorities said that natural gas may have contributed to the explosions, which occurred as firefighters were attempting to put out the fire.

Footage shared on social media shows a huge explosion erupt at the factory before a fireball engulfs the building.

Huge plumes of black smoke are then seen emanating from the building.