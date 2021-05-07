Taiwan: Judo class puts a seven-year-old in a coma

Cindy Sui - BBC News, Taipei
·8 min read
To boys judo fighting
Judo if done well should not lead to injuries (file pic)

The case of a boy who is fighting for his life after being slammed to the floor 27 times during judo practice by his coach and classmate has shocked Taiwan - but it has also highlighted what critics say is a culture of turning a blind eye to abuse against children.

Wei Wei* is a typical seven-year-old boy living in Taiwan.

He's a fan of Super Mario, likes sports and once won third place in a track race.

Earlier in April, he convinced his family he wanted to give judo lessons a try. Just two weeks after, those lessons are the reason he's lying in a coma, and is likely to remain in a vegetative state even if he survives.

A disturbing video has emerged showing him being thrown on a mat by an older classmate during judo practice.

As the lesson continues, he is heard screaming "my leg", "my head" and "I don't want it!" but his coach keeps ordering him to stand up and tells the older boy to go on throwing him.

When Wei Wei is too weak to get up, the coach, much bigger than him, picks him up and throws him several times as well. At one point, the child vomits, but the "training" doesn't stop.

Altogether, his family says, he was thrown more than 27 times.

Wei Wei eventually passed out and was taken to a hospital where doctors found he had suffered severe brain haemorrhaging. He is now in a coma and on life support.

"I still remember that morning when I took him to school," says his mother.

"He turned around and said, 'Mama goodbye'. By night, he had become like this."

'Authority and abuse'

The coach, who is in his late 60s and identified only by his surname Ho, has been detained for investigation on suspicion of negligence causing serious injury. He has denied any wrongdoing, according to the Taichung District Court.

The district prosecutor initially released him following questioning, accepting his explanation that what had happened to Wei Wei was part of "normal training".

But after the child's family held a news conference, the court said there was evidence to suspect the coach might have committed a serious crime and there was a risk of collusion with witnesses, so it granted a prosecution request to place him in incommunicado detention - where an individual is denied contact with anyone except his lawyer.

Experts say that Wei Wei's case has brought up disturbing questions that highlight deep-seated problems in Taiwan's attitude towards children and learning.

A kid wearing a mask walks past a mural with a national flag of Taiwan amidst a recent cluster of domestic transmissions of Covid-19 ahead of the Lunar New Year.
There is a belief in Taiwan that children should be disciplined strictly so they will learn (File photo)

The most glaring one: why did no-one stop the coach?

There were adults at the judo studio who witnessed what happened, including Wei Wei's maternal uncle, who reportedly filmed the video to show the little boy's mother that judo may not be suitable for him.

"In the East, it's common to expect children to withstand difficulties and obey authority," said Joanna Feng, executive director of Humanistic Education Foundation, an NGO which has lobbied for years to end corporal punishment and child abuse.

"In our culture, teachers are treated as really great people."

This attitude of obedience and reverence for teachers runs so deep that it may explain why none of the adults - including the child's uncle - who were present questioned the coach's authority, despite his screams.

Wei Wei's mother later told reporters that his uncle felt "terrible for what happened".

"They may have been thinking since the coach requires it, I shouldn't oppose the coach's requirement," said Ms Feng. "We've seen many examples of this reaction and mindset; even in serious cases."

In one incident for example, the parents of a student who was filmed being kicked in the stomach by her opera teacher several times, not only defended the coach, but apologised for causing him trouble.

In another case, no complaint was filed against a gymnastics coach who was filmed slapping one of his students and pulling another by her pony tail, causing her to fall backwards while on a competition trip in Thailand.

Corporal punishment in school

Wang Yan-shu, director of Campus Harmony Promotion Association, a parents group working to stop corporal punishment, says this silence has a lot to do with Taiwan's culture.

"Our culture leads many people to not fully respect children's rights. It's better now, but Taiwan really lags behind other developed countries in this aspect of human rights," Ms Wang said.

In 2019, the Ministry of Education logged 625 students as being subjected to corporal punishment in school.

While hitting students has been banned in Taiwan since 2007, and corporal punishment has steadily declined, the practice still exists, and attitudes tolerating it prevail.

"If adults do that to each other, it would definitely be a problem. How can we do that to kids?" she says. "This shows we still think children's rights are not as important as adults' rights."

Hank Hsu, whose teenage son was allegedly beaten and verbally abused by his teacher almost daily for a year, said Wei Wei's case had brought back painful memories from 2017, the year he and his wife learned of the abuse their son had been suffering.

"He would pull my son out of class and hit him with a pipe or stick or kick him with his knee," Mr Hsu said.

Children in a classroom in Taipei
Although officials advise against it, some teachers still use corporal punishment in Taiwan

"He also frequently made my son kneel outside the teachers' office. The principal and other teachers saw this, but didn't do anything."

The Ministry of Education told the BBC it advises schools and teachers to not use corporal punishment and that teachers who cause physical or mental harm can be suspended from between one to four years, dismissed, or banned from being employed as a teacher for life.

In reality, however, most teachers, are merely given a demerit or short suspension - few are dismissed. The teacher of Mr Hsu's son was given a demerit and a small fine.

Culture of abuse begins at home

The judicial system also tends to side with teachers, Mr Hsu says. Prosecutors in his son's case did not charge the teacher with causing injury, arguing the family had to prove his injuries were connected to the abuse.

Mr Hsu adds that some parents in the school then put the blame on him, saying things like: "You didn't teach your child well. Why didn't he do his homework?"

In fact, it is not uncommon across Asia for parents to discipline their children in harsh ways. In Taiwan, some parents beat their children for getting low test scores.

Last year, Taiwan's Ministry of Health and Welfare received reports of 12,610 cases of child abuse, most of which happened at home.

Many cases, however, are not reported because of the belief that children should be disciplined strictly so they will learn.

Children wearing judo dress
Taiwanese students are expected to obey the teacher no matter what

"Taiwanese people still don't put enough importance on this issue and even stay silent," Ms Wang said.

The Ministry of Education says it has now asked local governments and sports associations to increase their supervision of sports groups and to raise awareness about sports safety.

But critics say Wei Wei's case has exposed long-existing loopholes in the system - the coach was allowed by a local judo association to teach even though he was unlicensed, the studio run by the association was not adequately supervised by the government, and the public is not taught to recognise that all forms of abuse are unacceptable and to intervene when they see abusive behaviour towards children.

"In the face of this incident, the perpetrator must take responsibility, the bystanders must take responsibility, and the system must take responsibility," the Humanistic Education Foundation said in a statement. "The government has a responsibility to let the people know: everyone is responsible for protecting children!"

They added that it shouldn't take a child to be seriously injured to bring about change.

"We need to educate adults to really respect and protect children," Ms Feng said. "This is the government's responsibility. The government and society need to re-evaluate themselves."

'We are waiting for him to wake up'

Wei Wei's family still can't understand how the coach could have treated their child this way.

They say he initially told Wei Wei's uncle that he was faking unconsciousness and later told his father that Wei Wei intentionally fell hard on the mat.

They are now determined to "seek justice".

His parents spend each day by his hospital bed. His father showed me a photo of Wei Wei lying next to a stuffed doll of Mario, his favourite character, which he bought for him.

"When I visit him at hospital, I talk to him," his father Mr Huang said. "I want Wei Wei to hear that we are waiting for him to wake up."

The hospital says the chances of that happening are slim.

The family, however, is praying for a miracle.

*Wei Wei is a nickname

Latest Stories

  • Matthews scores 40th goal of season as Leafs defeat Canadiens

    Auston Matthews scored his league-leading 40th goal of the season as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Thursday night.

  • Phil Mickelson takes early 2-shot lead at Wells Fargo Championship after slump

    Phil Mickelson grabbed his first opening-round lead at a PGA Tour event for the first time in 840 days on Thursday.

  • James Dolan is bringing his chaos to the NHL

    It seems James Dolan was unimpressed by one of the more efficient rebuilds in recent memory.

  • Penguins' Jeff Carter explodes for 4 goals against Sabres

    It's the first time in Jeff Carter's 16-year career that he reached the four-goal mark.

  • Randal Grichuk drives in 5, Jays beat A's 10-4 for series split

    Randal Grichuk homered, doubled and drove in five runs to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a 10-4 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Thursday.

  • Oilers' Mikko Koskinen ties dubious record with zero stops on four shots

    Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen set the type of record you never want to see after failing to record a stop on four shots.

  • George Parros and the NHL got exactly what they wanted

    Wednesday night's vigilante chaos between the Capitals and Rangers was predictable, avoidable, and exactly how the league wanted things to play out.

  • Rangers levied $250,000 fine for 'terribly unfair' criticism of NHL, George Parros

    For openly questioning George Parros's abilities as the NHL's player safety head, the Rangers have been tagged with a $250,000 fine from the NHL.

  • Angels releasing Albert Pujols in final year of decade-long contract

    The end of an era.

  • Tom Brady follows up Super Bowl win by buying $6 million yacht

    Brady is upgrading from his $2 million yacht, naturally.

  • Pavel Buchnevich receives 1-game suspension for cross check on Mantha

    Pavel Buchnevich will forfeit more money than Tom Wilson for his role in the bad blood.

  • Canada's 15-year-old super prospect Connor Bedard wows hockey world with more magic at U18 worlds

    Connor Bedard is just 15 years old but he's been easily the best player at the 2021 IIHF World U18 Championships.

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders: Date, time, how to watch

    Watch Canelo Alvarez take on Billy Joe Saunders live on DAZN this Saturday.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • 10 things: Pascal Siakam matches career-high 44 points in OT loss to Wizards

    Pascal Siakam tied his career-high of 44 points but it wasn't enough to defeat the Washington Wizards in overtime.

  • If Aaron Rodgers is hellbent on forcing his way out of Green Bay, Jordan Love can help him

    The Packers can’t believe that Love is ready to take over or the team would have already traded Rodgers. That doesn’t mean Love can’t showcase himself and give the franchise plenty to think about.

  • Anthony Davis leaves game vs. Clippers early with back spasms

    Though he appeared to tweak his ankle early on Thursday night, the Lakers ruled Anthony Davis out with back spasms.

  • Canucks snap six-game losing skid with dominant 6-3 win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — Travis Hamonic had a goal and an assist Thursday, helping the Vancouver Canucks snap a six-game losing skid with a decisive 6-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers. Hamonic also dropped the gloves with Alex Chiasson in the second period to register a Gordie Howe hat trick. Nils Hoglander and Jayce Hawryluk each scored and notched a helper for Vancouver (20-25-3), while Jack Rathbone, Tyler Graovac and Brock Boeser all added goals. Leon Draisaitl found the back of the net twice for Edmonton (32-17-2), Jesse Puljujarvi scored and Connor McDavid added three assists. The Oilers outshot the Canucks 42-27 but Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko kept his side in the game, making 39 saves, including a stop on a McDavid penalty shot. Mikko Koskinen was pulled from Edmonton's crease midway through the first period after allowing four goals on four shots. Mike Smith stopped 21-of-23 in relief and registered an assist on Draisaitl's first goal. Boeser's sealed the score at 6-3 with less than five minutes left on the game clock. Vancouver's leading scorer unleashed a rocket that sailed between Smith and the post. It was his 20th goal of the year. The Oilers were down 5-2 heading into the final frame Thursday but refused to relent. Draisaitl finally beat Demko 12:55 into third with a shot from the bottom of the left face-off circle, his second of the night and 28th goal of the season. McDavid tallied his third assist on the play. He continues to lead the NHL in scoring with 96 points (31 goals, 65 assists) in the pandemic-condensed campaign. Moments before Draisaitl scored, McDavid was awarded a penalty shot after Vancouver defenceman Tylre Myers slashed him from behind on a breakaway. The Oilers captain wove his way in and flipped a shot on net from in tight, but Demko stretched out to make the pad stop. The Canucks held a 4-2 lead heading into the second and Graovac widened the cushion 9:42 into the period. His sharp-angle shot from the goal line ticked off the back of Smith's helmet and in over the netminder's shoulder. It was Graovac's first goal since Nov. 30, 2019 when the Canucks downed the Oilers 5-2. Moments before, Hamonic hit Chiasson near centre ice and the Edmonton forward took issue with the play, prompting the pair to drop the gloves. After a quick skirmish, both headed to the box to serve out five-minute majors for fighting. Much of the action came in the first period of Thursday's game with six goals across the frame. Hoglander opened the scoring just 31 seconds in. The Swedish rookie got around Puljujarvi and blasted a shot past Koskinen from the left face-off circle for his 10th goal of the year. Rathbone added to the tally 4:43 into the first. A shot from Hawryluk was blocked in front of the net and Rathbone picked up the puck in the slot, sending a wrist shot over Koskinen's glove for his first NHL goal in his second game. Vancouver went up 3-0 just 50 seconds later when Hamonic bounced a puck in off Koskinen's shoulder. It was the veteran defenceman's first goal of the year and his first in a Canucks jersey. Koskinen was chased 12:22 into the opening frame after Hawryluk sent a shot through his legs, building Vancouver's lead to 4-0. The Canucks netminder responded by smashing his stick on the goal post until it snapped. Edmonton got on the board with a power-play strike 16:41 into the first after Graovac was called for high sticking. Smith sent the puck up the ice to McDavid on a Canucks change. The Oilers captain left a drop pass for Draisaitl and he blasted a shot under Demko's stick to make it 4-1. Edmonton has the top power play in the NHL, capitalizing on 27.2 per cent of its chances this season. The Oilers were 2 for 5 with the man advantage on Thursday. The Canucks went 0 for 4 on the power play. Puljujarvi cut Vancouver's lead to 4-2 before the end of the first, sending a shot in off the far post for his 14th goal of the year. The Oilers still hold a 5-3 edge over the Canucks in the 10-game series. The next round will go Saturday in Edmonton. NOTE: The result snapped a three-game win streak for Edmonton. The Oilers beat the Canucks 4-1 on Tuesday. ... Edmonton forward Patrick Russell played his first game since March 13. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • The Rush: Angels release Albert Pujols, Jake Paul steals a hat, the Bills’ COVID-19 proposal and an unconventional hire

    The Los Angeles Angels part ways with Albert Pujols, Jake Paul steals Floyd Mayweather’s hat, Bills’ Brandon Beane says he would cut an unvaccinated player, and an unconventional high school football coach is moving up to the collegiate ranks.