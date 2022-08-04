Taiwan fires at ‘Chinese drones’ amid tensions with Beijing

Beijing on Wednesday geared up for military exercises, encircling Taiwan in retaliation for Nancy Pelosi's visit - AFP
Taiwan's defence ministry said on Thursday that unidentified aircraft, probably drones, had flown on Wednesday night above the area of its Kinmen islands and that it had fired flares to drive them away.

Taiwan has been on alert as China conducts a series of military exercises in response to a visit to the island this week by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Major General Chang Zone-sung, of the Army's Kinmen Defence Command, told Reuters that the Chinese drones came in a pair and flew into the Kinmen area twice on Wednesday night, at around 9pm (2pm UK) and 10pm.

"We immediately fired flares to issue warnings and to drive them away. After that, they turned around. They came into our restricted area and that's why we dispersed them," he said.

The heavily fortified Kinmen islands are just off the southeastern coast of China, near the city of Xiamen.

"We have a standard operating procedure. We will react if they come in," Maj Gen Chang said, adding that the alert level there remained "normal".

Maj Gen Chang said he believed the drones were intended to gather intelligence on Taiwan's security deployment in its outlying islands.

Last week, Taiwan's military fired flares to warn away a drone that "glanced" its Matsu archipelago off the coast of China's Fujian province and was possibly probing its defences, Taiwan's defence ministry said.

The EU's diplomatic chief on Thursday condemned China's military exercises around Taiwan, saying Ms Pelosi's visit to the island was "no justification" for them.

"There is no justification to use a visit as pretext for aggressive military activity in the Taiwan Strait. It is normal and routine for legislators from our countries to travel internationally," EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell tweeted from Phnom Penh, where he is holding talks.

After Ms Pelosi left Taiwan on Wednesday, the government warned it was being cut off from the outside world by Chinese military drills.

China moved warships near the eastern coast to carry out maritime blockade exercises before unprecedented live-fire drills. Bejing's planes also encroached upon Taiwan’s airspace.

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Thursday its military would continue to reinforce its alertness level and react appropriately to the "enemy situation".

"The Ministry of National Defence stresses that it will uphold the principle of preparing for war without seeking war, and with an attitude of not escalating conflict and causing disputes," Taipei's defence ministry said in a statement.

A top US official on Wednesday called China's military drills in response to Ms Pelosi's visit irresponsible and warned of the danger of the situation spiraling out of control.

"We believe that what China is doing here is not responsible," said National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in an interview with National Public Radio.

"Whenever a military engages in a series of activities that include the possibility of missile tests, of live fire exercises, of fighter jets buzzing around the skies and ships moving around on the seas, the possibility of some kind of incident is real."

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said on Twitter on Thursday that Taiwan was "committed to defending the status quo and (its) hard-earned democracy".

Following her high-profile trip to Taiwan, Mr Pelosi was in South Korea on Thursday and her agenda included a visit to the border with the nuclear-armed North.

