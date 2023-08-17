Taiwan faces cyberattacks 15,000 times a second

Taiwan cybersecurity

Taiwan was targeted by an average of 15,000 cyberattacks per second in the first half of 2023, up 80 per cent on the same period last year, a new internet security report has revealed.

The study released on Wednesday by Fortinet, a US-based cybersecurity firm, concluded that Taiwan’s vital role in global supply chains made it especially vulnerable to online threats, and urged Taiwanese companies to step up protective measures.

It revealed that of the 412 billion malicious cybersecurity threats detected in the Asia-Pacific region during the first half of this year, Taiwan accounted for 55 per cent, or 22.48 billion threats, reported CNA, Taiwan’s main newswire.

As hackers continue to improve their attack techniques, adjust their strategies, and develop more profitable models, Taiwanese companies are facing increasingly severe challenges in information security, Eric Wu, head of Fortinet Taiwan, said in a statement.

Taiwan, which is both the main hub of the global semiconductor supply chain and a strategically located island at the centre of US-China competition in the Indo-Pacific, has long been on the frontlines of cyber attacks as well as online disinformation campaigns.

The most common types of cyberattacks highlighted by Fortinet included distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks and DoublePulsar, which uses a backdoor implant to allow hackers to stealthily collect information and run malicious code on the target’s machine.

It warned that hackers are now focusing more on targeted attacks and that Taiwanese companies should protect themselves better with artificial intelligence systems.

Taiwan, a democracy of 23.5 million which the Chinese Communist Party claims as its own territory, is also bracing for a concerted disinformation campaign in the run-up to its presidential elections in January.

In recent years it has strengthened its defences against weaponised online disinformation, deploying a strategy coined “nerd immunity” by Digital Minister Audrey Tang, to build public awareness about false data circulating on the internet.

Political information warfare has been so intense in recent years that in 2018, Taiwan created a dedicated “FactCheck Centre” to counter psychological manipulation.

