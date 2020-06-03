Taiwan Export Processing Zones Ride E-Commerce Wave with Taiwantrade.com

TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2020 / The Export Processing Zones (EPZs) have played a vital role in Taiwan's economic development since its first inception in 1966 - the first free special zone combining free trade and industrial zone in the world. Due to their prime locations, land, administration, facilities, customs and tax, EPZs have helped to create a series of economic miracles in Taiwan.

Industries within EPZs cover various fields and boast various companies with great development potential and international competitiveness. Followings are some companies in Taiwan EPZs that provide high-quality products and earn growing recognition.

Starting from remanufacturing and rebuilding the used chassis parts, Great Auto Parts (GAP ) inherits 30+ years of CNC machining and assembly experience in suspension and steering parts from family. Considering business expanding and long term strategy, GAP was reengineering and established in 2005. GAP is known for its all Stud / Ball Rod / Ball Pin / Pillow ball, and Housing components used in automobiles steering and suspension systems. This includes Tie Rod Ends, Ball Joints, Stabilizer Links, Control Arms, Drag Links, Idler Arms, bushings and numerous other chassis parts used in automobiles. GPA also has assembly lines for those parts and sales worldwide.

GAP focuses on producing customer design products (ODM / OEM). Small quantities and special design machining parts are very welcome. GPA's main customers are world leading aftermarket manufacturers worldwide.





Due to the demand for reduced vehicle weight, improved safety, and crashworthiness qualities, the need to manufacture automobile structural components from ultra high strength steels is apparent Hot stamping is used to produce safety-critical structural parts, such as bumper beams, door and A- and B-pillar reinforcements, and roof and dash panel cross members. Its main attraction is that it offers the associated benefits of weight reduction and the production of higher strength parts. As a result, hot stamping is now widely regarded as a mainstream manufacturing technique.

Honley(CECK GROUP) supported by Taiwan CSC provides the full service for hot stamping OEM and AM parts. We have experience manufacturing OEM parts such as A/B pillar, door impact beams, tunnel and cross members, and AM service parts like front and rear bumper beams. Honley is a one stop with owned R&D for tooling design and a complete hot stamping line for production.

Noporvis was founded in 2011. The young founder Neal Chan, has the experiences of distribution of original turbocharger, repair and manufacturing of automobile air brake system. Due to expensive cost and difficulty to obtain the original turbocharger replacement parts, Noporvis came up with the idea to manufacture products by themselves. In-house manufacturing, quality control instruments and global certified operation system are the prime functions that Noporvis emphasizes. To ensure offering the best possible quality to customers, Noporvis has invested world class top line measuring machines. The only one goal is to produce the same or even higher quality than the replacement of OE and OES.

The Chang Shen Machinery Co., Ltd., established in 2011, is a professional manufacturer and supplier of can seaming, can making and filling equipment, such as the Automatic Double Seamer, Automatic Liquid Fillers, Automatic Vertical Type Necking & Flanging and Beading Machines, etc. The plant performs strict quality control before shipment, any equipment shall be subject to strict test and trial run. The machines, including standard or customized models, shall be properly adjusted to meet the conditions required by clients.

Chang Shen develops various equipment to meet clients' demand. Fillers product lines include Gravity Filler, Piston Filler and Vacuum Filler. Can making machines produce small size tin can, such as beverage cans, also bigger size tin cans for powdered milk cans. Chang Shen always dedicates resources to offer better choice for clients, and create the WIN-WIN relationship with clients. Chang Shen would like to show the world that the best can making, seaming and filling machinery are provided by them!

E&R Engineering Corporation has provided automation service machine of IC packaging since 1994. Over these years, E&R has gradually developing to plasma cleaning and laser marking and has become the leader of plasma cleaning and laser marking of IC packaging segment.

Nowadays, E&R owns core technology such as plasma, laser, AOI and precision dispensing which can be used in IC packaging, LED packaging, FPC manufacture, and touch panel manufacture segments. E&R has especial competitiveness in laser marking, laser cutting, laser drilling, and flexible electronic material (Roll to Roll).

E-Rotek Water Systems Co., Ltd. is a comprehensive water treatment solutions provider for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Founded in 1990, E-Rotek has multiple well-established partners worldwide and clients in over 30 countries using their services to provide innovative and efficient pure water solutions. E-Rotek's engineering design emphasizes low life cycle cost with high quality standards and responsive service support.

E-Rotek's years of hands-on experience enable them to provide innovative and cost effective purified water solutions. They pride themselves on providing clients with the lowest life cycle costs, the highest quality and the most responsive service in the water treatment industry. E-Rotek has products, technology, experience, and knowledge to support customers' needs, and their attention to details has made ROTEK a leading manufacturer and distributor in this industry.

