Taiwan’s citizen warriors prepare to confront looming threat from China

Helen Davidson in Taipei
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Sam Yeh/AFP/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Sam Yeh/AFP/Getty Images

On a sleepy Sunday morning 50 anonymous young men and women have wandered into a nondescript Taipei office for training with Kuma Academy. The one-day course includes cross-strait geopolitics and strategy, invasion scenarios, and disinformation. Later, they’re taught the difference between the opposing armies’ uniforms, and how to tie a tourniquet.

The citizen warriors are being trained with a 1bn Taiwan dollar (£28m) donation from businessman Robert Tsao. He made global headlines last month when he pledged the money to train “three million people in three years” and 300,000 sharpshooters for a civilian militia. The “warrior” training would be in conjunction with the academy, a volunteer civilian training organisation that launched in 2021.

The proposal answered a growing domestic appetite for civilians to be better prepared for a Chinese invasion. Beijing has pledged to annex Taiwan, under a disputed claim that it is a province of China. Officials emphasise they prefer peaceful means, but with a majority of Taiwanese opposed to unification, that would mean surrender, which Taiwan has vowed it will not do.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the efforts of the far smaller country to defend itself have only further inspired Taiwan’s people, many of whom are signing up to military and urban workshops and seminars.

Tsao, 75, who made his fortune as founder of United Microelectronics Corp (UMC), Taiwan’s second largest microchip manufacturer, and as an art collector, wasn’t always on this side. Raised in Taiwan under the nationalist military rule of the Kuomintang, Tsao says he was taught to be wary of communism, but was reassured “when they started to reform”.

He has had extensive business dealings with China, and in 2007 lobbied for a unification referendum. In 2011 he renounced his Taiwanese citizenship and split his time between Singapore and Hong Kong, angry at investigations into his business. He was in Hong Kong when the pro-democracy protests began, and it was the Yuen Long incident, when gangs of thugs attacked commuters without punishment, which ended any goodwill Tsao still had towards Beijing.

“That especially told me that in any talk or deal with the Chinese Communist party you will get nothing, that it’s very dangerous,” he said, describing it as a “crime syndicate disguised as a nation”.

“It has shrunk free speech, arrested human rights lawyers, Uyghurs, cracked down on freedom of Hong Kong and now they threaten Taiwan any way they can.”

This year, Tsao returned to Taiwan, regained his citizenship and committed to its defence, announcing a US$100m donation in August for “whatever was helpful”. He was introduced to the Kuma Academy, one of the more organised grassroots training groups to spring up in recent years. In September he announced the pledge for warrior training and plans to develop drones for the military.

Kuma proposed training up to 20,000, Tsao says. “But from what I know Xi Jinping may start an invasion in five years, so I said we need to train three million people, in three years.”

UMC founder Robert Tsao, centre.
UMC founder Robert Tsao, centre. Photograph: Ritchie B Tongo/EPA

Back at the academy, one 20-year-old student tells the Observer she decided to come when China launched military drills around Taiwan after a visit by US speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“The best thing I learned today was about understanding conspiracies, and now I can identify what is fake and what is trustable,” she says, adding that her fears for war are exacerbated by what she reads online.

“The information today has settled my heart, made me panic less, and I can help others.”

It’s basic stuff, but Kuma Academy and Tsao hope participants will be inspired to specialise their skills and develop local defence units, perhaps in line with Taiwan’s existing network of volunteer emergency responders.

“We want to decentralise civil defence, and they should work with their neighbourhoods to create their own groups and plans,” course trainer and former politician, He Chung-hui, tells the Observer.

Taiwan’s government has not answered calls for a formal civilian militia. It is prioritising weapons procurement and bolstering the existing armed services. Mandatory conscription was being phased out but is likely returning in preparation for a Chinese attack.

No one knows when that might be. Estimates of Beijing reaching invasion capability start as early as 2025, but its intent is still a guessing game.

Chinese officials recently warned that Taiwanese would be subject to “re-education” after invasion, and that independence advocates would be punished. Tsao, potentially high on that list, sometimes wears a bulletproof vest in public. He will neither return to nor transit through Hong Kong or China out of security concerns, and says he is committed to the island.

“China is marching to disaster, like Putin, but they can’t stop,” he says.

“My message to local Taiwanese is: our fate is in our hands. If you fight as bravely as Ukrainians, you will preserve your freedom and democracy.”

Additional reporting by Chi Hui Lin

Latest Stories

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • Former Blue Jays star Edwin Encarnación throws first pitch for Game 1 of AL wild-card series

    Edwin Encarnación got the crowd rocking ahead of Game 1 of the AL wild-card series.

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Vancouver Whitecaps continue improbable quest for playoff position

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps know onlookers have counted them out for weeks. Losses to Nashville and San Jose and Colorado appeared to snuff out the club's playoff hopes last month. Heading into the final game of the regular season, though, the 'Caps (12-14-7) are still alive — a win on the on the road against Minnesota United (13-14-6) Sunday and they clinch a post-season berth. “We worked hard to get to this point," said defender Jake Nerwinski. "We put ourselves in a great position, an

  • CFL interceptions leader Peters set to return to Argonauts secondary

    TORONTO — Being out one week was one week too much for cornerback Jamal Peters. Peters, who leads the CFL in interceptions (six) will return to the secondary Saturday when Toronto (8-6) hosts the B.C. Lions (10-4) at BMO Field. Peters missed the Argos' 29-2 road loss to Calgary last week with a head injury. "It was difficult (being out)," Peters said following Toronto's practice Wednesday. "We've still got games left but I didn't want to miss a game. "I was still learning, still out there as if

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Toronto Arrows sign flanker Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the MLR draft

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed forward Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the August Major League Rugby draft. The 24-year-old from nearby Cobourg comes from the University of British Columbia, where he captained the Thunderbirds to the 2021 Canadian university championship. The six-foot-three, 230-pound flanker adds to an Arrows back row that already features Lucas Rumball, Mitch Eadie Travis Larsen, James O’Neill and Mason Flesch. “Another local signing, Owain was massive for UB

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to

  • Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th

  • Senators beat familiar Canadiens 3-2 in overtime

    BOUCTOUCHE, N.B. — It seemed fitting, if not cruel, that the Montreal Canadiens would lose their final game of the NHL pre-season to the Ottawa Senators. The Canadiens, who lost 3-2 to the Senators in overtime on Saturday, went 0-8 in the pre-season with four of the losses against the Senators, all by one goal. Drake Batherson scored at 2:45 of overtime to give the Senators their third win over the Canadiens in the past five days. Derick Brassard and Scott Sabourin also scored for Ottawa, which

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking doing a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shall

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Raptors get going early in overtime to take 125-119 win over Celtics

    BOSTON (AP) — Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa scored 13 points apiece and Toronto used an early burst in overtime to beat Boston 125-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Jackson also had 13 points for the Raptors. Siakam recorded six rebounds and Achiuwa seven boards as the Raptors improved to 2-0 in the preseason. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 23 points and Sam Hauser had 22, connecting on 8 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from outside the arc. Jayson Tatum finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • Sliders dismayed over Calgary track reno money funnelled to public day lodge

    CALGARY — Provincial government money set aside to renovate the sliding track at Calgary's Canada Olympic Park has been redirected into the park's commercial side to a public day lodge. The sliding track that's been the home of national luge, bobsled and skeleton athletes since the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary was closed in 2019 awaiting a $25-million renovation. The provincial government committed $10 million and the federal government another $7 million to the renovation costs. WinSport, wh