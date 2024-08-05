Taiwan asks for investigation into a fan at Olympic badminton having a sign taken away and ripped up

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s government on Monday called on French authorities to investigate an incident at the Paris Olympics men’s doubles badminton final against China when a supporter had her sign reading, “Let’s go Taiwan,” ripped from her hands and torn up.

The Taiwan Foreign Ministry described the incident as violent and against the Olympic values of friendship and respect. A towel with a similar sentiment was also taken from a fan during the match, in which Taiwan's Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin beat China's Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang to win gold.

The Badminton World Federation did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the situation.

International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams cited the 1981 agreement for Taiwan to participate as Chinese Taipei when asked about the incident.

“There are very clear rules," Adams said at an IOC news conference in Paris. “Banners are not allowed. You can see how this can lead into: ‘If that’s allowed then why not this?’” That is why the rules are quite strict. We have to try to bring 206 national Olympic committees together in one place. It is quite a tough ask.”

China claims Taiwan as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary and rejects all manifestations of the island’s independent identity. Chinese students and undercover officers living abroad are frequently deployed to disrupt support for Taiwan, Hong Kong, Tibet and the traditionally Muslim northwestern region of Xinjiang, according to Taiwan’s de-facto ambassador to France, Wu Chih-chung.

China subjects Taiwan to political isolation and military threats, and the island is only allowed to participate in the Olympics and other international competitions under the name Chinese Taipei. It cannot fly its own flag or play its national anthem.

Despite that, Taiwanese fans at the badminton final sang the anthem during the medal ceremony, drawing a huge wave of support online and in local media.

