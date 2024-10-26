Taisun Phommachanh guides Massachusetts to 35-7 victory over FCS member Wagner

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Taisun Phommachanh threw a touchdown pass and ran for two scores in the first half to spark Massachusetts to a 35-7 victory over FCS member Wagner on Saturday.

Phommachanh finished off a four-play, 92-yard drive with a 36-yard touchdown pass to T.Y. Harding for a 7-0 lead after one quarter for independent UMass (2-6), which will join the Mid-American Conference next season.

Phommachanh added scoring runs covering 3 yards early in the second quarter and 4 yards with 22 seconds left to send the Minutemen into halftime with a 21-0 lead.

Andre Hines Jr. had a 7-yard touchdown run to finish off a 15-play drive and Wagner had the only score of the third quarter to pull within 14.

Harding returned a punt 58 yards for a touchdown midway through the final quarter and Brandon Campbell added a 4-yard touchdown run to polish off the victory.

Phommachanh completed 10 of 18 passes for 129 yards with one interception for the Minutemen. Campbell carried eight times for 63 of the team's 197 yards on the ground.

Rickey Spruill carried 18 times for 90 yards for Wagner. The Seahawks rushed 50 times for 162 yards and threw only nine passes for 52 yards.

