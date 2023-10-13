Tailgating and trees: The 27 best things to do in and around Lexington this weekend

Here is a Lexington list and guide of the best weekend events around Central Kentucky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday if you are bored and need things to do including live music concerts, festivals and celebrations, food festivals, fall festivals, farmers markets, horse racing, comedy shows, opera performances, University of Kentucky sports like and soccer, kid-friendly and free events and craft fairs.

The Moonshiner’s Ball Music Festival in Livingston

The ninth annual Moonshiner’s Ball Music Festival will bring nationally touring acts like Galactic, Neal Francis and Sierra Hull together with Kentucky-bred names like Kelsey Waldon, Magnolia Boulevard, Hot Brown Smackdown and Hunter Flynn at Rockcastle Riverside campground in Livingston through Oct. 15. From $25. 4211 Lower River Rd, Livingston. TheMoonshinersBall.com.

Heritage Food Festival at Mt. Folly Farm

Mt. Folly Farm, which is owned and operated by Laura Freeman, Founder of Laura’s Lean Beef, will host its first annual Heritage Food Festival, which features live music, workshops on traditional food preparation and camping, ends Saturday night with a community dinner. Tickets $10-$60. Mtfollyfarm.com/events/

Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Fall Festival

Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary will host its annual fall festival benefiting the school’s fundraising efforts on Oct. 13 and 14 from 4-11 p.m. Activities include raffles, kids and casino games, inflatables, live music, and more. 601 Hill N Dale Rd. MQHR.org/FallFestival.

Keeneland Fall Meet

Fans cheer during the first race of the day on the opening day of the Keeneland Fall Meet in Lexington, Ky., on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

Keeneland fall meet continues with the first call to post at 1 p.m. Gates will open at 11 a.m. Tickets (even general admission) must be purchased in advance online at tickets.Keeneland/racing or on the Keeneland Race Day App. General admission is $7 on Wednesday and Thursday; $10 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It’s $15 for opening weekend. You can also buy a $50 season pass. You don’t need to buy tickets for the free tailgating area, The Hill, which is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It has a betting tent, jumbo TV, live music and food trucks. No tickets are needed for Sunrise Trackside is 8 a.m. Oct. 14, with children’s activities, coffee and breakfast items at concession stand. 4201 Versailles Rd. Keeneland.com.

Darius Rucker, Ashley McBryde Concert at the Kentucky Horse Park

Country music superstars Darius Rucker, Ashley McBryde, Ashley Cooke and Halfway to Hazard will perform during SHOWdown Lex at the Kentucky Horse Park’s Rolex Stadium on Oct. 13 from 6-10 p.m. From $59. 4089 Iron Works Pike. ShowDownLex.com.

Darius Rucker will perform with Ashley McBryde, Ashley Cooke and Halfway to Hazard at the Kentucky Horse Park.

Gospel Music Explosion Concert at the Lyric Theatre

Roger Barkley Jr & Redemption Band, Troy Richardson, Candy & Jeremy and the Singing Cookes will perform during the Gospel Music Explosion at the Lyric Theatre on Oct. 13 at 6:30 p.m. Free. 300 E Third St. LexingtonLyric.com.

Lexington Tree Week concludes

The sixth annual Lexington Tree Week runs through Oct. 15 with a variety of events taking place around town. This weekend’s activities include a tour of Floracliff Nature Sanctuary, Plein Air Landscape Painting at the Arboretum, green woodworking at Broomwagon, wreath-making at Raven Run and more. Pre-registration required for some events. Ufi.Ca.Uky.edu/TreeWeek.

Friends of the Library Book Sale

Friends of Lexington Public Library will have more than 50,000 books and media for sale. Member only days Oct. 13-14, public shopping Oct. 16-28, bag days Oct. 26-28 (bags provided, all you can fit in it for $5.) Free. 140 E. Main St. lexpublib.org/friends

“Casper” at Moondance Amphitheater

The City of Lexington’s Freaky Friday Halloween-inspired film series will continue with a showing of 1995’s “Casper” at Moondance Amphitheater on Oct. 13 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Free. 1152 Monarch St. LexingtonKy.gov.

Before The Madness at the Central Bank Center

Tickets to Big Blue Madness may be sold out, but you can still enjoy games and activities, live music, special appearances and the chance to win tickets during a Before the Madness party at Central Bank Convention Center Hall C on Oct. 13 at 3 p.m. Free. 430 W Vine St. CentralBankCenter.com.

UK Men’s Soccer vs. James Madison at the Bell

The Kentucky Men’s Soccer team will take the field against James Madison University at the Bell Soccer Complex on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. $5-8. 556 Wildcat Ct. UkAthletics.com.

Comedian Peter Antoniou at Comedy Off Broadway

Comedian and semi-finalist on season 16 of “America’s Got Talent” Peter Antoniou will perform at Comedy Off Broadway on Oct. 13 at 7 and 9:30 p.m. and Oct. 14 at 6:30 and 9 p.m. $13-15. 161 Lexington Green Cir #C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

“Gravestone Manor” at the Spotlight Playhouse

The Bluegrass Players Community Theater will present the whimsical and spooky “Gravestone Manor” at the Spotlight Playhouse in Berea on Oct. 13 and 14 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. $7-17. 214 Richmond Rd N, Berea. TheSpotlightPlayhouse.com.

Sundy Best Concert at Manchester Music Hall

Prestonsburg-based country duo Sundy Best will perform at Manchester Music Hall with support from Grayson Jenkins and Liam’s Fancy on Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. $27-60. 899 Manchester St. ManchesterMusicHall.com.

Kristofer Bentley, left, and Nicholas Jamerson are the local country music group Sunday Best. After breaking up, the duo is having a reunion show in Prestonsburg.

Weekend farmers markets

Even though the weather is cooler, the local farmers markets are still going strong. Bluegrass Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 14 at 1837, has seasonal produce, apples, eggs, baked goods and more for sale. Lexington Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 14 at Tandy Centennial Park on Main Street, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 15 on Southland Drive, has seasonal produce, including pumpkins, gourds, mums, cheese, hot sauce and flowers for sale. Free. bluegrassfarmersmarket.com, lexingtonfarmersmarket.com

Cushaws and pumpkins for sale at Beckham Sharpe’s Georgetown farm. You can find them at farmers’ markets and at the grocery store, if you know what to look for. The green striped gourd is the cushaw. And it isn’t just for decoration.

Yes, Mamm! Yes, Cerv! 5K at RJ Corman

CHI Saint Joseph Health will host the “Yes, Mamm! Yes, Cerv!” 5K at the RJ Corman headquarters in Nicholasville on Oct. 14 from 9-11 a.m. Proceeds from the event will help to provide free mammography and cervical cancer screenings, diagnostic testing, and program support to underinsured and uninsured patients across Kentucky. $40. 101 RJ Corman Drive, Nicholasville. RunSignUp.com.

Sip & Paint at Chenault Vineyards

Paint a pumpkin and partake in a glass of wine (or two) during a sip and paint event at Chenault Vineyards in Richmond on Oct. 14 from 1-3 p.m. $55. 2284 Barnes Mill Rd, Richmond. Eventbrite.com.

Stargazing at Raven Run

View the night sky with the Bluegrass Amateur Astronomy Club, weather permitting, at Raven Run Nature Sanctuary. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Free. 3885 Raven Run Way. Ravenrun.org

Röcktöberfest at Rock House Brewing

Rock House Brewing will hold its “Röcktöberfest” celebration on Oct. 14 from 2-10 p.m. The North Lexington hangout will have The Spaetzle Truck on site from 5-9 p.m. along with pretzels by Papa Pretzel (while supplies last), live music and more. The brewery will also be introducing a new pumpkin-themed beer during the event (something they’re doing every Saturday in October) alongside its other brews. Free. 119 Luigart Ct. RockHouseBrewing.com.

UK Football vs. Missouri at Kroger Field

The Big Blue Wall will look to stand tall (and tailgate all afternoon) when the Kentucky Football team goes head to head with the University of Missouri Tigers at Kroger Field on Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. From $55. 1540 University Dr. UkAthletics.com.

Zach Williams Concert at the EKU Center

Christian contemporary rock artist Zach Williams will bring his “Hundred Highways Tour” to the EKU Center for the Arts in Richmond with support from Riley Clemmons on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. From $24.25. 822 Hall Dr, Richmond. EkuCenter.com.

Campfire s’mores at McConnell Springs Park

Cozy up to a fire and cook some s’mores as the sun sets at McConnell Springs Park during a family-friendly event on Oct. 14 from 7-8 p.m. $5. 416 Rebmann Ln. LexingtonKy.gov.

“Hello Gorgeous!” at the Leeds Center for the Arts

Drag queens Ms. Niagara Falls, Helena Handbasket, Mya Pinion and Kristen Mingle will host a night of entertainment benefiting the Leeds Center for the Arts in Winchester on Oct. 14 from 7:30-9 p.m. $20. 37 N Main St, Winchester. Eventbrite.com.

Kentucky Ballet Theatre Presents “Dracula” at the Lexington Opera House

The Kentucky Ballet Theatre will kick off its 26th season with a performance of “Dracula” at the Lexington Opera House on Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. From $33. 401 W Short St. LexingtonOperaHouse.com.

The Kentucky Ballet Theatre will present “Dracula” at Lexington Opera House Oct. 14-15.

Rapper Kevin Gates at Rupp Arena

Rapper Kevin Gates will bring his “Only The Generals” tour to Rupp Arena on Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. featuring BigXthaPlug and hosted by DJ Chose. From $39.50. 430 W Vine St. RuppArena.com.

UK Women’s Soccer vs. Mississippi State at the Bell

The Kentucky Women’s Soccer squad will go to battle with the Mississippi State University Bulldogs on Oct. 15 at 3 p.m. at the Bell Soccer Complex. $5-8. 556 Wildcat Ct. UkAthletics.com.

“An American Gospel Quilt” at Calvary Baptist Church

Calvary Baptist Church will present “An American Gospel Quilt,” featuring The McLain Family Band and church choirs at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15. Free. 150 E. High St. Calvarybaptistchurch.com/

Matt Wickstrom is a freelancer covering food, music and more. You can follow him on Instagram at @WickstromWrites .