Tailgating for the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte? What to know ahead of UNC vs. USC

As the University of North Carolina and the University of South Carolina prepare to face off in Charlotte next week for the Duke’s Mayo Classic, many Tar Heel and Gamecock fans are gearing up to tailgate.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium, which leaves plenty of time for fans to set up their tents and grills and enjoy some drinks before the game.

The match will also be featured on ESPN’s College GameDay, which will be broadcast live from Romare Bearden Park starting at 9 a.m. on ABC.

If you’re planning on tailgating before the game, here’s what you need to know.

Where can you tailgate at Bank of America Stadium?

Each school is hosting a tailgate for alumni to interact before the game:

The ONE Carolina Pregame for UNC alumni will be held at Truist Field, 324 S. Mint Street, from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Ticket prices, which include a full buffet, non-alcoholic beverages and a cash bar, are $40 for adults and $25 for children ages five to 12. Registration is required and can be completed online.

The Charlotte Gamecock Club is hosting a kickoff party for USC alumni at Myers Park Country Club the day before the game at Myers Park Country Club, 2415 Roswell Ave., from 7-10 p.m. Registration is $100 per person and must be completed online. On game day, Gamecock fans will gather at The Horseshoe, 1515 S. Mint St., from 10 a.m. until the end of the game.

There are also two official tailgate spots where Panthers fans often tailgate, according to Tailgater Concierge, a website that provides tailgate information for football fans on game days:

Stadium Lot 1: Located at the corner of Mint Street and Graham Street, directly across from the stadium’s north gate.

Stadium Lot 99: Located at the corner of College Street and Fourth Street.

Tailgating-friendly lots can be located by looking for containers marked “For Coal and Ash Disposal Only.”

If you’d like to plan ahead and book a paid parking space for the game, you can do so online. On the Bank of America Stadium SpotHero Parking Page, you can find a list of available parking options that can be reserved in advance.

Rules for tailgating at Bank of America Stadium

The following safety measures are in place to protect fans who use grills for tailgating, according to the Bank of America Stadium website:

Open-flame cooking devices cannot be used within 25 feet of any building, or within 10 feet of any vehicle, dry vegetation, combustible materials, and dumpsters.

Coal and ash must be disposed of in containers labeled “For Coal and Ash Disposal Only” at each of the tailgate lots.

Coals and cinders must be extinguished prior to disposal.

Open-flame cooking devices must be attended to at all times and cannot be used in parking decks.

Open fires that are not part of cooking devices are prohibited.

Can you bring alcohol into Bank of America Stadium?

No. While alcohol is allowed at tailgates, “patrons who attempt to bring their own alcohol into the stadium or who are obviously intoxicated will not be admitted into the stadium,” according to the stadium policy.

Fans can purchase up to two beers at a time inside the stadium until the end of third quarter, when alcohol sales are discontinued.