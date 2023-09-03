From tailgate to pregame to game, check out photos from Boise State at Washington

Some Boise State fans made the trip from Idaho to Seattle hoping to watch the Broncos upset No. 10 Washington on Saturday, but it didn’t work out. Here are some images from before and during the game.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty scores a touchdown in the third quarter against Washington at Husky Stadium in Seattle on Saturday.

Washington running back Dillon Johnson is brought down by Boise State defenders in the fourth quarter of the Huskies’ win Saturday.

Boise State head coach Andy Avalos talks on his headset during a media timeout in the first half.

Boise State wide receiver Stefan Cobbs is tripped up by Washington safety Asa Turner in the fourth quarter.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty scores a touchdown after breaking a couple of tackles on a screen pass in the third quarter.

Washington linebacker Carson Bruener intercepts a pass intended for Boise State running back George Holani in the fourth quarter.

Boise State University wide receiver Prince Strachan warms up before their game against Washington at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen drops back after entering the game late in the fourth quarter.

Boise State wide receiver Eric McAlister hauls in a catch in the fourth quarter.

Boise State quarterback Taylen Green slides down after a run in the first half of Saturday’s game at Washington.

Boise State wide receiver Latrell Caples warms up.

Richard Gervais, center, uncle of Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, talks with fellow tailgaters outside Husky Stadium.

Linda Sparks takes a selfie with her son, BSU student Rueben Sparks, and husband Marty Sparks at the Boise State University Alumni Association tailgate.

Boise State students Dom Iglesias and Parker Green play cornhole at a tailgate party at the University of Washington in Seattle, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Boise State quarterbacks Taylen Green (10) and Colt Fulton exit the locker room to take the field.

Boise State running back Tyler Crowe warms up.