Tailem Bend Supercars: Whincup completes weekend pole sweep
Whincup also won the pole for Saturday's race, where he ultimately finished fourth. He will now lead the field to the green flag in a Triple Eight front row lockout for Race 23.
The veteran driver was unmatched in Sunday's qualifying session as he was the only driver to dip down into the 48s, putting up a pole lap of 1:48.6498. Teammate and Race 1 winner Shane van Gisbergen will share the front row, lapping the course in 1:49.0515 seconds.
"It's a tough place around here," said Whincup. "The crew made the car better today and I got the most out of it, plus a little bit of a tow off my teammate as well which resulted in a 48, so I'm very, very happy."
Tim Slade put together a lat flyer to rocket from 15th to third on the grid while Scott Pye slotted into fourth.
Michael Caruso, Craig Lowndes, James Courtney, Anton de Pasquale, Rick Kelly, and championship leader Scott McLaughlin round out the top-ten.
As for incidents, there was only one of note when light contact between Garth Tander and Richie Stanaway sent the latter spinning at Turn 14.
1
1
Holden Commodore ZB
8
1'48.6498
164.013
2
97
Holden Commodore ZB
8
1'49.0515
0.4017
0.4017
163.409
3
14
Holden Commodore ZB
8
1'49.3326
0.6828
0.2811
162.988
4
2
Holden Commodore ZB
8
1'49.4152
0.7654
0.0826
162.865
5
23
Nissan Altima
6
1'49.5336
0.8838
0.1184
162.689
6
888
Holden Commodore ZB
7
1'49.5564
0.9066
0.0228
162.655
7
25
Holden Commodore ZB
7
1'49.5622
0.9124
0.0058
162.647
8
99
Anton de
Holden Commodore ZB
7
1'49.5774
0.9276
0.0152
162.624
9
15
Nissan Altima
8
1'49.6589
1.0091
0.0815
162.503
10
17
Ford Falcon FG X
8
1'49.6845
1.0347
0.0256
162.465
11
7
Nissan Altima
8
1'49.6957
1.0459
0.0112
162.449
12
9
Holden Commodore ZB
7
1'49.7013
1.0515
0.0056
162.441
13
12
Ford Falcon FG X
8
1'49.7324
1.0826
0.0311
162.395
14
6
Ford Falcon FG X
7
1'49.8696
1.2198
0.1372
162.192
15
8
Holden Commodore ZB
7
1'49.8853
1.2355
0.0157
162.169
16
230
Ford Falcon FG X
7
1'49.9031
1.2533
0.0178
162.142
17
5
Ford Falcon FG X
8
1'49.9457
1.2959
0.0426
162.080
18
33
Holden Commodore ZB
8
1'50.0924
1.4426
0.1467
161.864
19
19
Holden Commodore ZB
8
1'50.2835
1.6337
0.1911
161.583
20
4
Holden Commodore ZB
8
1'50.3359
1.6861
0.0524
161.506
21
78
Nissan Altima
7
1'50.3797
1.7299
0.0438
161.442
22
18
Holden Commodore ZB
7
1'50.4713
1.8215
0.0916
161.308
23
21
Holden Commodore ZB
7
1'50.4792
1.8294
0.0079
161.297
24
55
Ford Falcon FG X
8
1'50.6633
2.0135
0.1841
161.028
25
34
Holden Commodore ZB
8
1'50.8774
2.2276
0.2141
160.718
26
42
Holden Commodore ZB
7
1'51.1777
2.5279
0.3003
160.283
27
56
Ford Falcon FG X
7
1'51.1899
2.5401
0.0122
160.266
28
35
Ford Falcon FG X
7
1'52.0456
3.3958
0.8557
159.042