Tailem Bend Supercars: Whincup completes weekend pole sweep

Nick DeGroot
Whincup also won the pole for Saturday's race, where he ultimately finished fourth. He will now lead the field to the green flag in a Triple Eight front row lockout for Race 23.

The veteran driver was unmatched in Sunday's qualifying session as he was the only driver to dip down into the 48s, putting up a pole lap of 1:48.6498. Teammate and Race 1 winner Shane van Gisbergen will share the front row, lapping the course in 1:49.0515 seconds.

"It's a tough place around here," said Whincup. "The crew made the car better today and I got the most out of it, plus a little bit of a tow off my teammate as well which resulted in a 48, so I'm very, very happy."

Tim Slade put together a lat flyer to rocket from 15th to third on the grid while Scott Pye slotted into fourth. 

Michael Caruso, Craig Lowndes, James Courtney, Anton de Pasquale, Rick Kelly, and championship leader Scott McLaughlin round out the top-ten.

As for incidents, there was only one of note when light contact between Garth Tander and Richie Stanaway sent the latter spinning at Turn 14.

1

1

 Jamie Whincup 

Holden Commodore ZB

8

1'48.6498

 

 

164.013

2

97

 Shane van Gisbergen 

Holden Commodore ZB

8

1'49.0515

0.4017

0.4017

163.409

3

14

 Tim Slade 

Holden Commodore ZB

8

1'49.3326

0.6828

0.2811

162.988

4

2

 Scott Pye 

Holden Commodore ZB

8

1'49.4152

0.7654

0.0826

162.865

5

23

 Michael Caruso 

Nissan Altima

6

1'49.5336

0.8838

0.1184

162.689

6

888

 Craig Lowndes 

Holden Commodore ZB

7

1'49.5564

0.9066

0.0228

162.655

7

25

 James Courtney 

Holden Commodore ZB

7

1'49.5622

0.9124

0.0058

162.647

8

99

Anton de 

Holden Commodore ZB

7

1'49.5774

0.9276

0.0152

162.624

9

15

 Rick Kelly 

Nissan Altima

8

1'49.6589

1.0091

0.0815

162.503

10

17

 Scott McLaughlin 

Ford Falcon FG X

8

1'49.6845

1.0347

0.0256

162.465

11

7

 Andre Heimgartner 

Nissan Altima

8

1'49.6957

1.0459

0.0112

162.449

12

9

 David Reynolds 

Holden Commodore ZB

7

1'49.7013

1.0515

0.0056

162.441

13

12

 Fabian Coulthard 

Ford Falcon FG X

8

1'49.7324

1.0826

0.0311

162.395

14

6

 Cameron Waters 

Ford Falcon FG X

7

1'49.8696

1.2198

0.1372

162.192

15

8

 Nick Percat 

Holden Commodore ZB

7

1'49.8853

1.2355

0.0157

162.169

16

230

 Will Davison 

Ford Falcon FG X

7

1'49.9031

1.2533

0.0178

162.142

17

5

 Mark Winterbottom 

Ford Falcon FG X

8

1'49.9457

1.2959

0.0426

162.080

18

33

 Garth Tander 

Holden Commodore ZB

8

1'50.0924

1.4426

0.1467

161.864

19

19

 Jack Le Brocq 

Holden Commodore ZB

8

1'50.2835

1.6337

0.1911

161.583

20

4

 Macauley Jones 

Holden Commodore ZB

8

1'50.3359

1.6861

0.0524

161.506

21

78

 Simona de Silvestro 

Nissan Altima

7

1'50.3797

1.7299

0.0438

161.442

22

18

 Lee Holdsworth 
 Jason Bright 

Holden Commodore ZB

7

1'50.4713

1.8215

0.0916

161.308

23

21

 Tim Blanchard 

Holden Commodore ZB

7

1'50.4792

1.8294

0.0079

161.297

24

55

 Chaz Mostert 

Ford Falcon FG X

8

1'50.6633

2.0135

0.1841

161.028

25

34

 James Golding 

Holden Commodore ZB

8

1'50.8774

2.2276

0.2141

160.718

26

42

 Kurt Kostecki 

Holden Commodore ZB

7

1'51.1777

2.5279

0.3003

160.283

27

56

 Richie Stanaway 

Ford Falcon FG X

7

1'51.1899

2.5401

0.0122

160.266

28

35

 Todd Hazelwood 

Ford Falcon FG X

7

1'52.0456

3.3958

0.8557

159.042

