Tailem Bend Supercars: Whincup completes weekend pole sweep

Whincup also won the pole for Saturday's race, where he ultimately finished fourth. He will now lead the field to the green flag in a Triple Eight front row lockout for Race 23.

The veteran driver was unmatched in Sunday's qualifying session as he was the only driver to dip down into the 48s, putting up a pole lap of 1:48.6498. Teammate and Race 1 winner Shane van Gisbergen will share the front row, lapping the course in 1:49.0515 seconds.

"It's a tough place around here," said Whincup. "The crew made the car better today and I got the most out of it, plus a little bit of a tow off my teammate as well which resulted in a 48, so I'm very, very happy."

Tim Slade put together a lat flyer to rocket from 15th to third on the grid while Scott Pye slotted into fourth.

Michael Caruso, Craig Lowndes, James Courtney, Anton de Pasquale, Rick Kelly, and championship leader Scott McLaughlin round out the top-ten.

As for incidents, there was only one of note when light contact between Garth Tander and Richie Stanaway sent the latter spinning at Turn 14.