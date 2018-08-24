Tailem Bend Supercars: Tim Slade leads opening practice session

The 45-minute session presented the first opportunity of the weekend for teams to get familiar with the new circuit.

Shane van Gisbergen was the first to set the benchmark time at a 1:54.70, but it was soon bettered by rookie Anton De Pasquale, who lapped the course in 1:52.80 seconds.

The fast time continued to be lowered as time clicked away with Rick Kelly the first driver to break into the 1:51 second bracket.

In the closing minutes, as expected, the times really picked up with Tim Slade ultimately ending up at the top of the board with a lap of 1:50.1395 seconds, over four seconds quicker than the initial fast lap set by SVG. Michael Caruso clocked in second after a late flyer, two tenths adrift of Slade's benchmark.

Tim Blanchard, Van Gisbergen and David Reynolds rounded out the top-five.

Championship leader Scott McLaughlin ended up 18th on the time sheets at a 1:51.9486.

As for incidents, there were several off-track excursions, including Nick Percat who went off course twice before being plagued by potential gearbox issues. Richie Stanaway went for a ride as well, spinning at Turn 10.

1 14 Tim Slade Holden Commodore ZB 17 1'50.1395 161.794 2 23 Michael Caruso Nissan Altima 14 1'50.3344 0.1949 0.1949 161.509 3 21 Tim Blanchard Holden Commodore ZB 14 1'50.4539 0.3144 0.1195 161.334 4 97 Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 14 1'50.6727 0.5332 0.2188 161.015 5 9 David Reynolds Holden Commodore ZB 12 1'51.0510 0.9115 0.3783 160.466 6 99 Anton de Pasquale Holden Commodore ZB 13 1'51.0955 0.9560 0.0445 160.402 7 15 Rick Kelly Nissan Altima 15 1'51.2021 1.0626 0.1066 160.248 8 33 Garth Tander Holden Commodore ZB 13 1'51.2205 1.0810 0.0184 160.222 9 55 Chaz Mostert Ford Falcon FG X 14 1'51.2892 1.1497 0.0687 160.123 10 12 Fabian Coulthard Ford Falcon FG X 17 1'51.3443 1.2048 0.0551 160.044 11 7 Andre Heimgartner Nissan Altima 17 1'51.3479 1.2084 0.0036 160.038 12 5 Mark Winterbottom Ford Falcon FG X 14 1'51.3839 1.2444 0.0360 159.987 13 6 Cameron Waters Ford Falcon FG X 15 1'51.7612 1.6217 0.3773 159.447 14 230 Will Davison Ford Falcon FG X 17 1'51.8109 1.6714 0.0497 159.376 15 888 Craig Lowndes Holden Commodore ZB 15 1'51.8501 1.7106 0.0392 159.320 16 56 Richie Stanaway Ford Falcon FG X 13 1'51.8895 1.7500 0.0394 159.264 17 1 Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 18 1'51.8922 1.7527 0.0027 159.260 18 17 Scott McLaughlin Ford Falcon FG X 16 1'51.9486 1.8091 0.0564 159.180 19 25 James Courtney Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'52.0032 1.8637 0.0546 159.102 20 78 Simona de Silvestro Nissan Altima 16 1'52.0041 1.8646 0.0009 159.101 21 4 Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 13 1'52.1787 2.0392 0.1746 158.853 22 34 James Golding Holden Commodore ZB 14 1'52.2488 2.1093 0.0701 158.754 23 35 Todd Hazelwood Ford Falcon FG X 12 1'52.7063 2.5668 0.4575 158.110 24 18 Jason Bright Holden Commodore ZB 17 1'52.7254 2.5859 0.0191 158.083 25 42 Kurt Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 15 1'52.7475 2.6080 0.0221 158.052 26 19 Jack Le Brocq Holden Commodore ZB 15 1'52.8152 2.6757 0.0677 157.957 27 2 Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 14 1'53.0483 2.9088 0.2331 157.631 28 8 Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 10 1'53.3776 3.2381 0.3293 157.173