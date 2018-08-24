Tailem Bend Supercars: Tim Slade leads opening practice session
The 45-minute session presented the first opportunity of the weekend for teams to get familiar with the new circuit.
Shane van Gisbergen was the first to set the benchmark time at a 1:54.70, but it was soon bettered by rookie Anton De Pasquale, who lapped the course in 1:52.80 seconds.
The fast time continued to be lowered as time clicked away with Rick Kelly the first driver to break into the 1:51 second bracket.
In the closing minutes, as expected, the times really picked up with Tim Slade ultimately ending up at the top of the board with a lap of 1:50.1395 seconds, over four seconds quicker than the initial fast lap set by SVG. Michael Caruso clocked in second after a late flyer, two tenths adrift of Slade's benchmark.
Tim Blanchard, Van Gisbergen and David Reynolds rounded out the top-five.
Championship leader Scott McLaughlin ended up 18th on the time sheets at a 1:51.9486.
As for incidents, there were several off-track excursions, including Nick Percat who went off course twice before being plagued by potential gearbox issues. Richie Stanaway went for a ride as well, spinning at Turn 10.
1
14
Tim Slade
Holden Commodore ZB
17
1'50.1395
161.794
2
23
Michael Caruso
Nissan Altima
14
1'50.3344
0.1949
0.1949
161.509
3
21
Tim Blanchard
Holden Commodore ZB
14
1'50.4539
0.3144
0.1195
161.334
4
97
Holden Commodore ZB
14
1'50.6727
0.5332
0.2188
161.015
5
9
Holden Commodore ZB
12
1'51.0510
0.9115
0.3783
160.466
6
99
Holden Commodore ZB
13
1'51.0955
0.9560
0.0445
160.402
7
15
Nissan Altima
15
1'51.2021
1.0626
0.1066
160.248
8
33
Garth Tander
Holden Commodore ZB
13
1'51.2205
1.0810
0.0184
160.222
9
55
Chaz Mostert
Ford Falcon FG X
14
1'51.2892
1.1497
0.0687
160.123
10
12
Fabian Coulthard
Ford Falcon FG X
17
1'51.3443
1.2048
0.0551
160.044
11
7
Andre Heimgartner
Nissan Altima
17
1'51.3479
1.2084
0.0036
160.038
12
5
Mark Winterbottom
Ford Falcon FG X
14
1'51.3839
1.2444
0.0360
159.987
13
6
Cameron Waters
Ford Falcon FG X
15
1'51.7612
1.6217
0.3773
159.447
14
230
Will Davison
Ford Falcon FG X
17
1'51.8109
1.6714
0.0497
159.376
15
888
Craig Lowndes
Holden Commodore ZB
15
1'51.8501
1.7106
0.0392
159.320
16
56
Richie Stanaway
Ford Falcon FG X
13
1'51.8895
1.7500
0.0394
159.264
17
1
Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB
18
1'51.8922
1.7527
0.0027
159.260
18
17
Scott McLaughlin
Ford Falcon FG X
16
1'51.9486
1.8091
0.0564
159.180
19
25
James Courtney
Holden Commodore ZB
11
1'52.0032
1.8637
0.0546
159.102
20
78
Simona de Silvestro
Nissan Altima
16
1'52.0041
1.8646
0.0009
159.101
21
4
Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB
13
1'52.1787
2.0392
0.1746
158.853
22
34
James Golding
Holden Commodore ZB
14
1'52.2488
2.1093
0.0701
158.754
23
35
Todd Hazelwood
Ford Falcon FG X
12
1'52.7063
2.5668
0.4575
158.110
24
18
Jason Bright
Holden Commodore ZB
17
1'52.7254
2.5859
0.0191
158.083
25
42
Kurt Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB
15
1'52.7475
2.6080
0.0221
158.052
26
19
Jack Le Brocq
Holden Commodore ZB
15
1'52.8152
2.6757
0.0677
157.957
27
2
Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB
14
1'53.0483
2.9088
0.2331
157.631
28
8
Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB
10
1'53.3776
3.2381
0.3293
157.173