Tailem Bend Supercars: Tim Slade leads opening practice session

Nick DeGroot
motorsport.com
Tim Slade led the way in the opening practice session at The Bend Motorsport Park circuit at Tailem Bend.

Tailem Bend Supercars: Tim Slade leads opening practice session

Tim Slade led the way in the opening practice session at The Bend Motorsport Park circuit at Tailem Bend.

The 45-minute session presented the first opportunity of the weekend for teams to get familiar with the new circuit.

Shane van Gisbergen was the first to set the benchmark time at a 1:54.70, but it was soon bettered by rookie Anton De Pasquale, who lapped the course in 1:52.80 seconds.

The fast time continued to be lowered as time clicked away with Rick Kelly the first driver to break into the 1:51 second bracket. 

In the closing minutes, as expected, the times really picked up with Tim Slade ultimately ending up at the top of the board with a lap of 1:50.1395 seconds, over four seconds quicker than the initial fast lap set by SVG. Michael Caruso clocked in second after a late flyer, two tenths adrift of Slade's benchmark.

Tim Blanchard, Van Gisbergen and David Reynolds rounded out the top-five.

Championship leader Scott McLaughlin ended up 18th on the time sheets at a 1:51.9486.

As for incidents, there were several off-track excursions, including Nick Percat who went off course twice before being plagued by potential gearbox issues. Richie Stanaway went for a ride as well, spinning at Turn 10.

1

14

Tim Slade 

Holden Commodore ZB

17

1'50.1395

 

 

161.794

2

23

 Michael Caruso 

Nissan Altima

14

1'50.3344

0.1949

0.1949

161.509

3

21

 Tim Blanchard 

Holden Commodore ZB

14

1'50.4539

0.3144

0.1195

161.334

4

97

Shane van Gisbergen

Holden Commodore ZB

14

1'50.6727

0.5332

0.2188

161.015

5

9

David Reynolds

Holden Commodore ZB

12

1'51.0510

0.9115

0.3783

160.466

6

99

 Anton de Pasquale

Holden Commodore ZB

13

1'51.0955

0.9560

0.0445

160.402

7

15

Rick Kelly

Nissan Altima

15

1'51.2021

1.0626

0.1066

160.248

8

33

Garth Tander

Holden Commodore ZB

13

1'51.2205

1.0810

0.0184

160.222

9

55

 Chaz Mostert 

Ford Falcon FG X

14

1'51.2892

1.1497

0.0687

160.123

10

12

 Fabian Coulthard 

Ford Falcon FG X

17

1'51.3443

1.2048

0.0551

160.044

11

7

 Andre Heimgartner 

Nissan Altima

17

1'51.3479

1.2084

0.0036

160.038

12

5

 Mark Winterbottom 

Ford Falcon FG X

14

1'51.3839

1.2444

0.0360

159.987

13

6

 Cameron Waters 

Ford Falcon FG X

15

1'51.7612

1.6217

0.3773

159.447

14

230

 Will Davison 

Ford Falcon FG X

17

1'51.8109

1.6714

0.0497

159.376

15

888

 Craig Lowndes 

Holden Commodore ZB

15

1'51.8501

1.7106

0.0392

159.320

16

56

 Richie Stanaway 

Ford Falcon FG X

13

1'51.8895

1.7500

0.0394

159.264

17

1

Jamie Whincup

Holden Commodore ZB

18

1'51.8922

1.7527

0.0027

159.260

18

17

 Scott McLaughlin 

Ford Falcon FG X

16

1'51.9486

1.8091

0.0564

159.180

19

25

 James Courtney 

Holden Commodore ZB

11

1'52.0032

1.8637

0.0546

159.102

20

78

 Simona de Silvestro 

Nissan Altima

16

1'52.0041

1.8646

0.0009

159.101

21

4

 Macauley Jones 

Holden Commodore ZB

13

1'52.1787

2.0392

0.1746

158.853

22

34

 James Golding 

Holden Commodore ZB

14

1'52.2488

2.1093

0.0701

158.754

23

35

 Todd Hazelwood 

Ford Falcon FG X

12

1'52.7063

2.5668

0.4575

158.110

24

18

 Jason Bright 

Holden Commodore ZB

17

1'52.7254

2.5859

0.0191

158.083

25

42

 Kurt Kostecki 

Holden Commodore ZB

15

1'52.7475

2.6080

0.0221

158.052

26

19

 Jack Le Brocq 

Holden Commodore ZB

15

1'52.8152

2.6757

0.0677

157.957

27

2

 Scott Pye 

Holden Commodore ZB

14

1'53.0483

2.9088

0.2331

157.631

28

8

 Nick Percat 

Holden Commodore ZB

10

1'53.3776

3.2381

0.3293

157.173

What to Read Next