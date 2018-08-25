Tailem Bend Supercars: Percat leads all in third practice
Under blue skies, the third practice session of the weekend got underway from The Bend Motorsport Park on Satuday.
Jamie Whincup was the first to post a flying lap at 1:50.62 seconds, but Nick Percat was soon able to better the fast time to a 1:50.50. Whincup later found himself off in the grass at Turn 9, but he was able to carry on without further incident.
The majority of teams opted to make longer runs until the end of the 45-minute practice, but no driver ran more than a total of 15 laps.
The benchmark was lowered throughout the session with Percat reclaiming the top spot in the closing minutes, completing the course in 1:49.5892 seconds. Mark Winterbottom was second, Chaz Mostert third, Tim Blanchard fourth and Andre Heimgartner rounding out the top-five.
As the checkered flag waved to end practice, James Courtney had a big off at Turn 9, but he was able to avoid sustaining any major damage.
Championship leader Scott McLaughlin had an eventful session, running off course and through the gravel. He would end the session 12th. His main title threat Shane van Gisbergen, who holds the fastest lap of the weekend (1:48.7499 seconds in FP2), clocked in sixth.
1
8
Holden Commodore ZB
13
1'49.5892
162.607
2
5
Ford Falcon FG X
13
1'49.8140
0.2248
0.2248
162.274
3
55
Ford Falcon FG X
15
1'49.8229
0.2337
0.0089
162.261
4
21
Holden Commodore ZB
14
1'49.8925
0.3033
0.0696
162.158
5
7
Nissan Altima
15
1'49.9753
0.3861
0.0828
162.036
6
97
Holden Commodore ZB
14
1'49.9947
0.4055
0.0194
162.007
7
888
Holden Commodore ZB
12
1'50.0355
0.4463
0.0408
161.947
8
14
Holden Commodore ZB
13
1'50.1738
0.5846
0.1383
161.744
9
1
Holden Commodore ZB
13
1'50.3034
0.7142
0.1296
161.554
10
23
Nissan Altima
15
1'50.3258
0.7366
0.0224
161.521
11
34
Holden Commodore ZB
13
1'50.3403
0.7511
0.0145
161.500
12
17
Ford Falcon FG X
13
1'50.3459
0.7567
0.0056
161.492
13
99
Anton de
Holden Commodore ZB
12
1'50.3748
0.7856
0.0289
161.449
14
2
Holden Commodore ZB
15
1'50.4296
0.8404
0.0548
161.369
15
9
Holden Commodore ZB
13
1'50.6007
1.0115
0.1711
161.120
16
12
Ford Falcon FG X
12
1'50.7342
1.1450
0.1335
160.925
17
15
Nissan Altima
14
1'50.7524
1.1632
0.0182
160.899
18
230
Ford Falcon FG X
12
1'50.8973
1.3081
0.1449
160.689
19
33
Holden Commodore ZB
15
1'50.9855
1.3963
0.0882
160.561
20
25
Holden Commodore ZB
14
1'51.0550
1.4658
0.0695
160.461
21
4
Holden Commodore ZB
14
1'51.0731
1.4839
0.0181
160.434
22
56
Ford Falcon FG X
12
1'51.3031
1.7139
0.2300
160.103
23
78
Nissan Altima
14
1'51.4145
1.8253
0.1114
159.943
24
6
Ford Falcon FG X
13
1'51.6665
2.0773
0.2520
159.582
25
42
Holden Commodore ZB
14
1'51.9312
2.3420
0.2647
159.204
26
19
Holden Commodore ZB
14
1'52.0859
2.4967
0.1547
158.985
27
18
Holden Commodore ZB
12
1'52.5347
2.9455
0.4488
158.351
28
35
Ford Falcon FG X
14
1'53.0588
3.4696
0.5241
157.617