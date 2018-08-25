Tailem Bend Supercars: Percat leads all in third practice

Nick DeGroot
motorsport.com

Under blue skies, the third practice session of the weekend got underway from The Bend Motorsport Park on Satuday.

Jamie Whincup was the first to post a flying lap at 1:50.62 seconds, but Nick Percat was soon able to better the fast time to a 1:50.50. Whincup later found himself off in the grass at Turn 9, but he was able to carry on without further incident.

The majority of teams opted to make longer runs until the end of the 45-minute practice, but no driver ran more than a total of 15 laps.

The benchmark was lowered throughout the session with Percat reclaiming the top spot in the closing minutes, completing the course in 1:49.5892 seconds. Mark Winterbottom was second, Chaz Mostert third, Tim Blanchard fourth and Andre Heimgartner rounding out the top-five. 

As the checkered flag waved to end practice, James Courtney had a big off at Turn 9, but he was able to avoid sustaining any major damage.

Championship leader Scott McLaughlin had an eventful session, running off course and through the gravel. He would end the session 12th. His main title threat Shane van Gisbergen, who holds the fastest lap of the weekend (1:48.7499 seconds in FP2), clocked in sixth.

1

8

 Nick Percat 

Holden Commodore ZB

13

1'49.5892

 

 

162.607

2

5

 Mark Winterbottom 

Ford Falcon FG X

13

1'49.8140

0.2248

0.2248

162.274

3

55

 Chaz Mostert 

Ford Falcon FG X

15

1'49.8229

0.2337

0.0089

162.261

4

21

 Tim Blanchard 

Holden Commodore ZB

14

1'49.8925

0.3033

0.0696

162.158

5

7

 Andre Heimgartner 

Nissan Altima

15

1'49.9753

0.3861

0.0828

162.036

6

97

 Shane van Gisbergen 

Holden Commodore ZB

14

1'49.9947

0.4055

0.0194

162.007

7

888

 Craig Lowndes 

Holden Commodore ZB

12

1'50.0355

0.4463

0.0408

161.947

8

14

 Tim Slade 

Holden Commodore ZB

13

1'50.1738

0.5846

0.1383

161.744

9

1

 Jamie Whincup 

Holden Commodore ZB

13

1'50.3034

0.7142

0.1296

161.554

10

23

 Michael Caruso 

Nissan Altima

15

1'50.3258

0.7366

0.0224

161.521

11

34

 James Golding 

Holden Commodore ZB

13

1'50.3403

0.7511

0.0145

161.500

12

17

 Scott McLaughlin 

Ford Falcon FG X

13

1'50.3459

0.7567

0.0056

161.492

13

99

Anton de 

Holden Commodore ZB

12

1'50.3748

0.7856

0.0289

161.449

14

2

 Scott Pye 

Holden Commodore ZB

15

1'50.4296

0.8404

0.0548

161.369

15

9

 David Reynolds 

Holden Commodore ZB

13

1'50.6007

1.0115

0.1711

161.120

16

12

 Fabian Coulthard 

Ford Falcon FG X

12

1'50.7342

1.1450

0.1335

160.925

17

15

 Rick Kelly 

Nissan Altima

14

1'50.7524

1.1632

0.0182

160.899

18

230

 Will Davison 

Ford Falcon FG X

12

1'50.8973

1.3081

0.1449

160.689

19

33

 Garth Tander 

Holden Commodore ZB

15

1'50.9855

1.3963

0.0882

160.561

20

25

 James Courtney 

Holden Commodore ZB

14

1'51.0550

1.4658

0.0695

160.461

21

4

 Macauley Jones 

Holden Commodore ZB

14

1'51.0731

1.4839

0.0181

160.434

22

56

 Richie Stanaway 

Ford Falcon FG X

12

1'51.3031

1.7139

0.2300

160.103

23

78

 Simona de Silvestro 

Nissan Altima

14

1'51.4145

1.8253

0.1114

159.943

24

6

 Cameron Waters 

Ford Falcon FG X

13

1'51.6665

2.0773

0.2520

159.582

25

42

 Kurt Kostecki 

Holden Commodore ZB

14

1'51.9312

2.3420

0.2647

159.204

26

19

 Jack Le Brocq 

Holden Commodore ZB

14

1'52.0859

2.4967

0.1547

158.985

27

18

 Lee Holdsworth 
 Jason Bright 

Holden Commodore ZB

12

1'52.5347

2.9455

0.4488

158.351

28

35

 Todd Hazelwood 

Ford Falcon FG X

14

1'53.0588

3.4696

0.5241

157.617

 

