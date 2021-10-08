Taila Santos replaces Alexa Grasso, meets Joanne Calderwood at UFC Fight Night on Nov. 20
A matchup many viewed as the next title eliminator in the UFC women’s flyweight division won’t be happening.
Alexa Grasso has been forced to withdraw from her scheduled matchup with Joanne Calderwood (15-6 MMA, 7-6 UFC) at UFC Fight Night on Nov. 20. She will be replaced by Taila Santos (18-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC) in what will remain an important contest for the weight class.
MMA Junkie confirmed the switch with a person close to the situation, who requested anonymity because the UFC has yet to make an official announcement. UFC broadcast partner ESPN first reported the news.
UFC Fight Night on Nov. 20 takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The entire card streams on ESPN+.
Calderwood, No. 10 in the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie women’s flyweight rankings, is coming off a split decision loss to Lauren Murphy in a title eliminator at UFC 263 in June. She’s alternated wins and over her past six fights, twice failing to secure a title shot in that stretch.
No. 11 Santos, meanwhile, is coming off a dominant win over Roxanne Modafferi at UFC 266 this month. The Brazilian has lost just once in 19 career fights and is currently riding a three-fight winning streak inside the octagon.
The latest UFC Fight Night lineup now includes:
Miesha Tate vs. Ketlen Vieira
Sean Brady vs. Michael Chiesa
Joanne Calderwood vs. Taila Santos
Cody Durden vs. Aori Qileng
Cheyanne Buys vs. Loma Lookboonmee
Terrance McKinney vs. Fares Ziam
Rafa Garcia vs. Natan Levy
Pat Sabatini vs. Gavin Tucker
Azamat Murzakanov vs. Marcin Prachnio
Denys Bondar vs. Malcolm Gordon
Davey Grant vs. Adrian Yanez
Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Sean Soriano