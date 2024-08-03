Taila Santos def. Liz Carmouche at 2024 PFL Playoffs 1: Best photos
matthew wells
·2 min read
Check out these photos from [autotag]Taila Santos[/autotag]' unanimous decision victory over Liz Carmouche in their women's flyweight semifinal bout at 2024 PFL Playoffs 1, which took place at Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. (Photos by Cooper Neill, PFL MMA)
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the disappointing end to Mike Trout’s season, the Orioles shuffling their roster, take their guesses at who was named the Heart and Hustle Award winners and give their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.