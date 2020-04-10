Taika Waititi And Tessa Thompson Tease Details About ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ On Instagram

Click here to read the full article.

Director Taika Waititi hosted a live screening party on Instagram Live for his film Thor: Ragnarok and he teased that he was going to have a special guest and that guest was….Valkyrie herself Tessa Thompson, who hinted at some details about the sequel Thor: Love and Thunder.

She said that there is a script for Thor: Love and Thunder and that she has read the latest draft. Waititi confirmed and said that they are about four or five drafts in for the fourth installment of the franchise.

Waititi said that the sequel isn’t going to be a “run-of-the-mill” movie and that it is going to up the ante when it comes to the out-of-this-world nature of Thor: Ragnarok. He joked, “It’s like 10-year-olds told us what should be in a movie and we said yes to every single thing.”

As we learned at Comic-Con, Thompson’s Valkyrie is looking for her queen making her one of the first LGBTQ characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (it’s also confirmed that there is a gay character in the forthcoming Eternals). Considering the title of the film is called Love and Thunder, she asked if the rocky character of Korg, played by Waititi, will have a romantic interest — and in the comics, we learn that he is gay as well.

Waititi said he won’t have a romantic interest in the sequel because he was “deeply in love and lost that love along the line.” He added, “He doesn’t feel brave enough to find love again.” However, he did tease that we will find out more about the specificities of Krog’s Kronan culture. On top of that, he said that we will see Space Sharks (also known as Starsharks), which appear in the comics.

Eventually, Waititi said goodbye to Thompson and welcomed Mark Ruffalo, who plays Hulk, into the Instagram Live screening party where they talked more about making Ragnarok and had some fun with the social media platform.

Thor: Love and Thunder was first announced at last year’s Comic-Con. Although Chris Hemsworth is set to reprise his role, we learned that Natalie Portman, who played Jane Foster in the first two movies, is set to portray the female Thor, Thor 4 director Taika Waititi announced today.

Thor: Love and Thunder was set to hit theaters on November 5, 2021, but since the coronavirus pandemic, Disney has shifted all of the release dates of MCU’s phase 4. Black Widow is taking over The Eternals’ November 6 slot. This caused The Eternals to shift to February 12, 2021, moving Shang-Chi moves to May 7, 2021. This made Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness move to Thor: Love and Thunder‘s date which caused the God of Thunder to have a debut of February 18, 2022. Black Panther 2 remains on May 6, 2022 and Captain Marvel 2 is now set for July 8, 2022, which Disney already RSVPed for an untitled live-action pic.

