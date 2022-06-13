Taika Waititi Swerves Rita Ora Engagement Question On This Morning

Taika Waititi managed to expertly swerve speaking about his rumoured engagement to Rita Ora during an interview on This Morning on Monday.

The New Zealand filmmaker and actor appeared on the ITV daytime show via video link to discuss his new film Lightyear with co-star Chris Evans, when host Phillip Schofield brought up his famous girlfriend.

The pair were reported to have got engaged last week, with claims they are planning to wed as soon as possible.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi (Photo: David Crotty via Getty Images)
Referring to the fact he had wished Chris a happy birthday earlier in the interview, Phillip cheekily said to Taika: “We’ve congratulated Chris on his birthday... are there wedding bells?”

“You can congratulate me, it’s in August,” Taika said of his birthday.

“You’re breaking up,” he joked as he removed his earpiece connecting him and Chris to the studio.

“Shall I not ask about Rita?” Phillip said, as Taika grinned and gave a thumbs up to the camera.

Taika Waititi and Chris Evans appeared on This Morning (Photo: ITV)
“Regardless, she’s gorgeous. We love her here,” Phillip told him. “She’s always a great guest and congratulations.”

Rita and Taika started dating in March last year, with The Sun claiming they made “simultaneous” wedding proposals to each other earlier this month.

This Morning airs weekdays at 10am on ITV. 

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

