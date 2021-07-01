Taika Waititi responds to Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson kissing photos

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz - Getty Images

Thor director Taika Waititi has responded to paparazzi photos which showed him sharing a three-way kiss with Tessa Thompson and Rita Ora.

ICYMI, the trio went viral in mid-May 2021 when they photographed on a terrace in Sydney enjoying some drinks and having a laugh. MailOnline then published snaps of the three of them leaning in for a kiss, before Taika kissed both Rita and Tessa, with the caption "pack[ing] on the PDA."

The pics did the rounds on Twitter, and fans were absolutely loving the whole thing. One person wrote, "Is there room for another in this Rita Ora, Taika Waititi, Tessa Thompson thing? Asking for a friend (myself)."

Now, Taika has responded to the viral photos, insisting "I was doing nothing wrong." Good for you, Taika!

Asked whether the attention the photos garnered upset him, the director told the Sydney Morning Herald: "Not really. I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick.

"And also, 'is it that big a deal?' No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It's fine."

You do you, pal.

Rita and Taika were first linked in April 2021 when a source at The Sun claimed they had been dating for a month. "They've been a couple since early March but kept things low key," the insider said. "However, all their friends know about the relationship - they're really into each other."



Taika is directing the new Thor: Love and Thunder film, which Tessa stars in as Valkyrie. We can assume they're going to walk the red carpet together, right?

