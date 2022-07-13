Taika Waititi Giddily Crashes Girlfriend Rita Ora’s Live Interview

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora attend the MTV EMAs 2021. (Photo: Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images)

Filmmaker Taika Waititi decided to make a chaotic guest appearance during his girlfriend Rita Ora’s live interview with Australia’s morning show “Sunrise” on Tuesday.

Ora was there to promote her latest single, “Barricades,” and her gig as a coach on “The Voice” in Australia, when the “Thor: Love and Thunder” director jumped into the frame and began dancing.

“Taika, get out of my shot,” Ora said while laughing.

After Ora asked him to come back, Waititi said: “Hi, I can’t hear you. I love Sydney.”

He then clumsily jumped across the shot like a Jojo rabbit.

The couple, who have been dating for about a year and a half, made their romance public last year with some steamy pics with actor Tessa Thompson on the red carpet at the premiere of “Suicide Squad.” They are also rumored to have recently gotten engaged during “simultaneous” proposals, Vanity Fair reports.

Although the two haven’t confirmed their engagement, they seem — at least from the clip above — to be as smitten as two pirates in one of Waititi’s recent projects.

In short, they’re arrrg-dorable.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.