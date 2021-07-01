Taika Waititi Addresses Those Rita Ora And Tessa Thompson Paparazzi Photos

Photo credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez - Getty Images

Taika Waititi has responded to viral photos of him with star Tessa Thompson and singer Rita Ora.

Last month, paparazzi snaps emerged of the three getting rather cosy together in Sydney, though the director questioned in a recent interview why it was 'that big a deal'.

Asked whether the attention upset him, he told the Sydney Morning Herald: 'Not really. I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick.

'And also, "is it that big a deal?" No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It's fine.'

Photo credit: Albert L. Ortega - Getty Images

Waititi and Ora were rumoured to have started dating since the start of the year. Waititi has worked with Thompson in the Thor movies.

Waititi recently wrapped filming on the next Thor movie, with Chris Hemsworth confirming the news in an Instagram post.

Photo credit: Albert L. Ortega - Getty Images

'That's a wrap on Thor: Love and Thunder, it's also national don't flex day so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate,' the actor said. 'The film is gonna be batsh*t crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heartstring or two.

'Lots of love, lots of thunder! Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Buckle in, get ready and see ya in cinemas!!'

Photo credit: Getty Images

Elsewhere in the recent interview, Waititi expressed hope that his Star Wars movie will be his next big screen project.



'I don't know if that's going to be Star Wars. I hope it'll be that but there's a whole lot of other little things that I've got my sticky little fingers attached to so we'll see,' he said.

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

In need of more inspiration, thoughtful journalism and at-home beauty tips? Subscribe to ELLE's print magazine today! SUBSCRIBE HERE

You Might Also Like