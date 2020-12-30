Taika Waititi’s 2021 Schedule Gets Busier with ‘Reservation Dogs’ Comedy

Taika Waititi isn’t lacking for upcoming projects, but the filmmaker behind highly-anticipated titles such as “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “What We Do in the Shadows” Season 3 is closing out 2020 with a final series announcement.

FX Networks revealed earlier in December that Waititi will executive produce “Reservation Dogs,” a half-hour comedy series that, per the network, will follow four Native American teenagers in rural Oklahoma who spend their days committing crime… and fighting it.

The company’s announcement might not have mentioned Quentin Tarantino or “Reservoir Dogs” but the similarities between Waititi’s upcoming series and Tarantino’s first film are readily apparent. The series’ promotional image is a clear throwback to the slickly-dressed criminals in Tarantino’s 1992 feature which also centered on a motley crew of criminals. Also, FX’s upcoming show bares a somewhat similar name to Tarantino’s theatrical debut.

FX Networks’ upcoming series stars D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis, and Lane Factor and the pilot episode, which Waititi co-wrote, guest stars Tamara Podemski, Zahn McClarnon, Macon Blair, Kirk Fox, Matty Cardarople, Dallas Goldtooth, Lil Mike, and Funny Bone.

“Reservation Dogs” is co-written by Waititi and Sterling Harjo, the latter of whom directed the series’ pilot. The duo executive produces alongside “What We Do in the Shadows” producer Garrett Basch.

“Sterlin Harjo draws deeply on his experiences as a Native Oklahoman to make ‘Reservation Dogs’ a true-to-life and incredibly funny story of youth, courage and misadventures,” Grad said in a statement. “Taika Waititi lends his considerable talents to the series, helping Sterlin and their creative partner Garrett Basch produce a unique and original series we can’t wait for audiences to see.”

Waititi’s other upcoming projects include the “Next Goal Wins,” a sports comedy film which is currently in post-production, and the aforementioned “Thor: Love and Thunder,” which is slated to premiere in May 2022.

“As longtime friends, it was only natural that Taika and I found a project together, and what better than a show that celebrates the complementary storytelling styles of our indigenous communities — mine in Oklahoma and Taika’s in Aotearoa,” Harjo said in a statement. “We’re thrilled by the opportunity to tell the ‘Reservation Dogs’ story with our amazing cast and crew, Garrett Basch, and the whole team at FX.”

