Taiga Reminds Shareholders Of The Upcoming Special Meeting Of Shareholders To Approve The Arrangement Transaction And Provides Supplemental Disclosure

·9 min read

  • The deadline to vote is 11:00 a.m. (MST) on February 18, 2022.

  • The meeting is on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (MST).

  • For any questions, please contact Taiga's proxy solicitation agent and communications advisor, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, toll free at 1-877-452-7184 (+1-416-304-0211 outside North America) or email assistance@laurelhill.com

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE /February 15, 2022 /Taiga Gold Corp. (CSE:TGC) ("Taiga") reminds shareholders (the "Taiga Shareholders") to vote their common shares in connection with the upcoming special meeting of Taiga Shareholders to be held on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (MST) (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, Taiga Shareholders will be asked to consider and, if thought appropriate, pass a special resolution (the "Arrangement Resolution") approving a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under section 193 of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) which will result in the acquisition of all of the common shares of Taiga by SSR Mining Inc. ("SSR Mining") through one of its affiliated entities pursuant to an arrangement agreement dated December 1, 2021 (the "Transaction"). Under the Arrangement, Taiga Shareholders, will receive $0.265 in cash, without interest, for their Taiga common shares.

For more information concerning the Transaction, please refer to Taiga's management information circular dated January 21, 2022 (the "Circular") prepared in connection with the Meeting, a copy of which is available on Taiga's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. In addition, Taiga encourages its Shareholders to review its previously issued news releases dated December 2, 2021 and February 1, 2022 which provide relevant information pertaining to the overall Transaction and other Meeting related matters.

Supplemental Disclosure

For the benefit of all Shareholders, Taiga would also like to take the opportunity to: (1) expand on certain disclosure already provided in its Circular, specifically surrounding the impact of the Arrangement on the Leland Option Agreement (as defined in the Circular); and (2) clarify certain matters relating to "majority of minority" approval required for the Arrangement Resolution for securities law purposes.

1. Assumption of the Leland Option Agreement

As disclosed in the Circular and in the December 2, 2021 joint news release, Taiga has ownership in six projects targeting gold located within the Trans-Hudson Corridor in the area near the Seabee Gold Operation. Taiga's flagship "Fisher" property is currently being explored by the Fisher joint venture between SSR Mining and Taiga (80%/20% respectively). Taiga continues to advance its wholly-owned Chico, Orchid, Leland and Mari Lake projects, while its SAM property is currently under option to Tactical Resources (formerly DJ1 Capital).

The Leland property was previously subject to the Leland Option Agreement, which was mutually terminated by Taiga and SKRR Exploration Inc. ("SKRR") immediately prior to December 1, 2021. Under the terms of the termination agreement, Taiga paid SKRR CDN$900,000 in cash to terminate the Leland Option Agreement and thereafter Taiga assumed control over the 100% interest in the Leland property.

If the Transaction is not completed because of the failure of SSR Mining to promptly close the Transaction, the following will occur:

  1. SSR Mining will promptly reimburse Taiga for all costs (not exceeding CDN$900,000) incurred by it in connection with the termination of the Leland Option Agreement;

  2. SSR Mining will enter into a new option agreement with Taiga in respect of the Leland property, and such new option agreement will be in substantially the same form as the Leland Option Agreement, provided however that such new option agreement will provide that:

    1. all exploration expenditures required to be incurred by SSR Mining (or an affiliate) will be net of any and all exploration expenditures already incurred by SKRR as of the date of such new option agreement;

    2. any aggregate payments of cash and SKRR common shares payable to Taiga under the Leland Option Agreement on or before December 1, 2021 shall be deemed to have already been paid and shall be excluded from and not required under the new option agreement;

    3. all requirements to incur exploration expenses, payment of cash and issuance of common shares under the Leland Option Agreement due on or before December 31, 2021 shall be extended to June 30, 2022; and

    4. any payment owing to Taiga thereafter to be satisfied in common shares of SKRR shall instead be satisfied by the SSR Mining (or an affiliate) in cash for an amount pursuant to a calculation as detailed in the arrangement agreement.

For additional information surrounding the Leland Option Agreement, Shareholders should review section 8.3 of the arrangement agreement. A copy of the arrangement agreement has been filed under Taiga's SEDAR profile and is included as Appendix B to the Circular.

As part of its deliberation process and approval of the assumption of the Leland option by SSR Mining, Taiga's board of directors (the "Board") considered various matters, including that the amount of consideration offered by SSR Mining to Taiga for the assumption of the Leland option was based on previous expenditures (and results to date) incurred by SKRR at the Leland property. Additionally, in exchange for an exclusive right to assume the Leland option, SSR Mining had agreed to reimburse Taiga for all costs incurred in connection with the termination of the Leland Option Agreement. Considering the forgoing, the Board concluded that the exclusive assumption by SSR Mining of the Leland Option Agreement was fair and in the best interests of Taiga.

2. "Majority of Minority" Approval of the Arrangement

As disclosed between pages 46 and 48 of the Circular under the heading "Securities Law Matters", the Arrangement constitutes a "business combination" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions and, consequently, the completion of the Arrangement is subject to obtaining "majority of the minority" approval of the Arrangement Resolution.

Other than Messrs. Termuende, Diduck, Downie and Campbell, no other director or senior officer of Taiga beneficially owns or exercises control or direction over more than one per cent (1%) of the outstanding securities of each class of equity securities of Taiga. Therefore, Taiga wishes to clarify and rectify its disclosure in page 48 of the Circular as follows:

"As a result, Taiga Shares owned or over which control or direction is exercised by Messrs. Termuende, Diduck, Downie and Campbell will be excluded in determining "majority of minority" approval of the Arrangement Resolution under MI 61-101."

About Taiga Gold Corp.

Taiga Gold Corp. was created through a plan of arrangement with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. in April 2018 and owns six projects targeting gold located within the Trans-Hudson Corridor in the area near the Seabee Gold Operation, owned and operated by SSR Mining. Taiga's flagship "Fisher" property is currently being explored by the Fisher Joint Venture between SSR Mining and Taiga. Taiga's 100%-owned SAM property is currently under option to partner Tactical Resources (formerly DJ1 Capital).

Taiga's objective is to focus on the exploration and development of its gold projects located adjacent to the Seabee Gold Operation and along the Tabbernor Fault structure in eastern Saskatchewan, a highly prospective mining jurisdiction recently recognized by the Fraser Institute as one of the best places in the world in terms of Investment Attractiveness. Throughout the exploration and development process, our mission is to help maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities while building lasting relationships through honest and respectful business practices.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Tim J. Termuende"
President and CEO

For further information on TGC, please contact Mike Labach at
1 866 HUNT ORE (486 8673)
Email: info@taigagold.com or visit our website at http://taigagold.com
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor any other regulatory body has reviewed or approved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact relating to Taiga, certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information, future oriented financial information, or financial outlooks (collectively "forward looking information") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may be contained in this news release and Taiga's other public filings. Forward-looking information relates to statements concerning Taiga's outlook and anticipated events or results and in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "projects", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Taiga. Although Taiga believes that the expectations and assumptions upon which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Taiga cannot give any assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this press release. The key risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: local and global political and economic conditions; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities, including changes in government policy, government ownership requirements, changes in environmental, tax and other laws or regulations and the interpretation thereof; developments with respect to COVID-19 pandemic, including the duration, severity and scope of the pandemic and potential impacts on mining operations; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in Taiga's reports filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Forward-looking information in this news release include statements concerning, among other things: the timing for the Meeting, successful receipt of Taiga shareholders' approval for the Arrangement, the ability to successfully close the Arrangement or within the expected timeframe, successful receipt of regulatory approvals (if any), including approvals from the Canadian securities authorities and the applicable stock exchanges, and all other timing, economic, legal, social, environmental, regulatory, and political matters that may influence or be influenced by future events or conditions.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is only a prediction based on Taiga's current expectations about future events. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties disclosed in Taiga's filings on its website at www.taigagold.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Other than as required by law, Taiga intend, and undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect, among other things, new information or future events.

SOURCE: Taiga Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/688904/Taiga-Reminds-Shareholders-Of-The-Upcoming-Special-Meeting-Of-Shareholders-To-Approve-The-Arrangement-Transaction-And-Provides-Supplemental-Disclosure

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Coroner: Ex-ballplayer Jeremy Giambi took his own life

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The death of former major leaguer Jeremy Giambi was a suicide, the office of the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner said Friday. Giambi, 47, died Wednesday at his parents' home in suburban Claremont. The cause of death was a gunshot wound, according to the coroner's online case records. A brother of five-time All-Star Jason Giambi, Jeremy Giambi spent six seasons in the major leagues as an outfielder and first baseman with Kansas City (1998-99), Oakland (2000-02), Phi

  • Bengals fans turn out in Cincinnati to watch Super Bowl

    CINCINNATI (AP) — In Cincinnati, thousands of excited Bengals fans turned out to watch Sunday's Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams. Many in orange-and-black Bengals gear gathered to view the game outdoors even as a light snow fell — a far cry from sunny Los Angeles, where the temperature was 82 ahead of kickoff at SoFi Stadium. Hundreds braved the elements to head down to The Banks, a strip of bars along the Ohio River that's been closed to vehicle traffic Sunday to make room for a huge

  • Erin Jackson of US 1st Black woman to win speedskating gold

    BEIJING (AP) — Erin Jackson has never viewed herself as some sort of trailblazer. She just likes to skate really, really fast, whether it's on wheels or blades. Yet the 29-year-old from balmy Ocala, Florida knew this moment was special, her chance to really make an impact on the generations that follow. She'll forever be known as the first Black woman to win a speedskating medal at the Winter Olympics — and a gold one, at that. “Hopefully, this has an effect,” Jackson said. “Hopefully, we’ll see

  • Heat hold off Irving's charge, hand Nets 11th straight loss

    MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and the Miami Heat held off a furious rally from Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets for a 115-111 victory Saturday night. Irving scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to help the Nets rally from a 21-point, third-quarter deficit before dropping their 11th straight game. Cam Thomas’ 3-pointer with 37 seconds left cut Miami’s lead to 110-109. Down 113-111, the Nets had possession and an opportunity to tie or take the lead. But Kyle

  • Russian doping case: How did we get here?

    BEIJING (AP) — Kamila Valieva is one of the biggest talents in figure skating and was expected to be on of the most watched athletes at the Beijing Olympics. It hasn't worked out exactly as expected. The 15-year-old figure skater found herself late Sunday in a situation unimaginable just one wild week earlier — testifying by video to three judges in a legal fight to salvage her right to compete. How did it come to this for the Russian potential superstar? WHO SHE IS Valieva is the world's best f

  • Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot wins second medal in Beijing with bronze in big air

    BEIJING — In a quiet moment after the podium ceremony, Chinese phenom Su Yiming told Canada's Max Parrot he'd been one of his idols for years. The Canadian had been a big reason why he'd worked so hard heading into the Beijing Olympics, Su told Parrot. In snowboarding's big air final at the Beijing Olympics, Parrot captured the bronze medal about a week after winning gold in slopestyle. But it was the 17-year-old Su who put on a clinic to clinch big air gold, landing front- and back-side 1800s o

  • Max Moffatt lone Canadian to qualify for freestyle ski slopestyle final

    BEIJING — Max Moffatt is Canada's lone qualifier for the men's freestyle ski slopestyle final at the Beijing Olympics. The 23-year-old from Guelph, Ont., finished 11th with 74.06 points. Switzerland's Andri Ragettli dominated the qualifier to take the top spot heading into the final. Ragettli was fifth after his first run with a score of 76.98 points, and put himself into the lead after his second descent with an 85.08. Birk Ruud of Norway, who won gold in the big air, was second and the United

  • Erin Jackson of US 1st Black woman to win speedskating gold

    BEIJING (AP) — Erin Jackson has never viewed herself as some sort of trailblazer. She just likes to skate really, really fast, whether it's on wheels or blades. Yet the 29-year-old from balmy Ocala, Florida knew this moment was special, her chance to really make an impact on the generations that follow. She'll forever be known as the first Black woman to win a speedskating medal at the Winter Olympics — and a gold one, at that. “Hopefully, this has an effect,” Jackson said. “Hopefully, we’ll see

  • Oh baby! Rams' Jefferson wins Super Bowl, welcomes a son

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Van Jefferson won the Super Bowl on Sunday, and it wasn't even the best part of his weekend. The Rams receiver welcomed a newborn son hours after Los Angeles beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Jefferson's wife, Samaria, attended the Super Bowl, but left on a stretcher during the game after going into labor. Samaria had already told the Rams not to tell her husband if their second child decided to arrive during the game. After the Rams finished off Cincinnati, Jefferson rushed

  • Tatum scores 38, Celtics rally past Hawks for 8th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 38 points and led a third-quarter surge that sent the Boston Celtics past the Atlanta Hawks 105-95 Sunday for their eighth straight win. Tatum also had 10 rebounds. Robert Williams added 10 points and 14 boards, Jaylen Brown scored 17 points and Marcus Smart had 13. Trae Young had 30 points and 10 assists to lead Atlanta, keeping the Hawks within range until the final few minutes of the fourth quarter. Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 26 points and Clint Capela p

  • Canadian Olympic hockey teams facing opposite issues in Beijing

    Hockey Canada's two submissions in Beijing have vastly different identities, and therefore opposite concerns as well.

  • Disgruntled Beijing gold medallist calls for changes in snowboarding officiating

    Ayumu Hirano may have won gold in the Beijing Olympics, but he still has something to say about the snowboarding officiating.

  • Skinner scores four, Sabres snap losing skid with 5-3 win over struggling Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Jeff Skinner had his first-ever four-goal performance and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a three-game winless streak with a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens Sunday afternoon. Skinner also notched an assist and Tage Thompson added a goal for Buffalo (15-24-8), his fourth of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for Montreal (8-33-7). Craig Anderson made 28 saves to collect his 297th NHL win and pass Ron Hextall for 40th on the league's list of all-t

  • Did Brad Marchand throw away his chance at the Hart Trophy?

    "Bad" Marchand returned for one night versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, resulting in a hefty fine and six-game suspension for one of the league's top players.

  • Raptors trade Dragic to Spurs for Young, Eubanks, picks

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have traded guard Goran Dragic to the San Antonio Spurs for forwards Thaddeus Young and Drew Eubanks and draft picks, the team announced Thursday after the NBA's trade deadline concluded. Dragic, 35, came to the Raptors from the Miami Heat as part of the Kyle Lowry trade. He only played five games as he began the season out of Toronto head coach Nick Nurse's rotation, then was granted a leave of absence in late November. The Spurs are expected to buy Dragic out. You

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • Kamila Valieva's positive drug test blamed on grandpa's medicine

    The Kamila Valieva controversy continues to hang over the Beijing Games.

  • Canada's Jennifer Jones beats Russia to end three-game losing skid at Games

    BEIJING — A matchup against last-place Russia was just what Canada's Jennifer Jones needed at the Beijing Olympics on Monday. A followup victory over Great Britain helped too. The potential for a poor showing from the women's team seems to have passed. Jones delivered in a big way and displayed the form that led her to an Olympic title eight years ago. It was vintage Jones - intense high-fives with teammates, clutch shotmaking, pistols when needed - in a performance that should send a shiver thr

  • Beijing punishes traders in Olympic souvenir crackdown

    BEIJING (AP) — Police are punishing Chinese traders for cashing in by reselling scarce dolls of Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at up to 10 times retail price. Buyers stood in line overnight in freezing weather and emptied store shelves after the Winter Games opened Feb. 4. News reports say factory employees were called back from their Lunar New Year holiday to make more panda mascots. Three people in Beijing were sentenced to unspecified “administrative penalties” for reselling souvenirs at pric

  • Golden moment: Jackson 1st Black woman speedskating medalist

    BEIJING (AP) — Erin Jackson bolted off the line, her powerful legs attacking the ice, her destiny awaiting at the end of a frenetic dash around Beijing's magnificent speedskating oval. She didn't view herself as some sort of trailblazer. She didn't think about the slip that could've snatched away her spot on the U.S. Olympic team. She simply wanted to go faster than everyone else. “I came here to win,” the 29-year-old said. Mission accomplished. Jackson became first Black woman to win a speedska