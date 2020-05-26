Taiga Announces Application to Extend Warrant Expiry

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2020 / Taiga Gold Corp. (TGC.CN) ("Taiga" or "TGC") has made application to the Canadian Securities Exchange to amend the term of 3,937,500 outstanding common share purchase warrants with an exercise price of $.40 which were issued in connection with a non-brokered private placement completed in June, 2018 (see TGC news release dated June 4th, 2018). The warrants have a current expiry date of June 6th, 2020.

The share purchase warrants are subject to an accelerated expiry at the option of the Company if the published closing trade price of the common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is greater than or equal to $.50 for any 20 consecutive trading days, in which event the holder may be given notice that the warrants will expire 30 days following the date of such notice. The common share purchase warrants may be exercised by the holder during the 30 day period between the notice and the expiration of the common share purchase warrants.

Taiga has applied to extend the expiry date for an additional 12 months to a revised date of June 6th, 2021. The exercise price and acceleration clause of the warrants will remain unchanged, at 40 cents per warrant.

About Taiga Gold Corp

Taiga Gold Corp was created through a plan of arrangement with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. and owns 5 projects targeting gold in the area near the Seabee Gold Operation, owned and operated by SSR Mining Inc. (formerly Silver Standard Resources Inc.) ("SSRM"). Taiga's flagship "Fisher" property is currently being explored by SSRM under option from Taiga.

Taiga's objective is to focus on the exploration and development of its gold projects located adjacent to the Seabee Gold Operation and along the Tabbernor Fault structure in eastern Saskatchewan, a highly-prospective mining region which was recently recognized by the Fraser Institute as one of the best jurisdictions in the world in terms of Investment Attractiveness. Throughout the exploration and development process, our mission is to help maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities while building lasting relationships through honest and respectful business practices.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Tim J. Termuende"

President and CEO

For further information on TGC, please contact Mike Labach at

1 866 HUNT ORE (486 8673)

Email: info@taigagold.com or visit our website at http://taigagold.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the CSE nor any other regulatory body has reviewed or approved the contents of this news release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming financings, work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

