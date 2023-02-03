Tahoe travel ‘extremely difficult’ this weekend due to winter storm. Here’s what to expect

If you have plans to drive up to Tahoe this weekend you may want to reconsider as weather conditions could be treacherous.

The National Weather Service issued an alert on Thursday warning travelers and residents of a winter storm watch starting Saturday evening into Sunday.

Here’s what you can expect:

️After lighter mountain snow tonight-tomorrow, heavy snow returns to the Sierra Saturday evening - Sunday. This will cause extremely difficult mountain travel with major travel delays, chain controls, & possible road closures. Mountain travel is not advised! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/RKiWoI4l80 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 2, 2023

Tahoe travel forecast

Heavy snow will fall over the Tahoe region Saturday night, causing travel delays and “extremely difficult mountain travel.”

Roughly 6 to 15 inches of snow is anticipated to drop in areas above 4,000 feet, according to the weather service, while areas above 6,000 feet could see 15 to 30 inches.

Ridge-top gusts of 70 to 100 mph are also predicted out of the southwest. At lower elevation, 40 mph winds may create waves of 2 to 4 feet in Lake Tahoe, according to a National Weather service press release.

Due to high winds, possibilities of wind damage and power outages are expected for the greater Tahoe area. The National Weather Service is advising residents and travelers to prepare home and car emergency kits. A 10 to 15% chance of thunderstorms on Sunday along the Sierra crest is also anticipated.

Travel conditions will be very difficult over the weekend, according to a weather service news release.

Temperatures in the South Lake Tahoe region will dip to 14 degrees on Sunday night and highs will reach about 48 degrees Saturday, according to the National Weather Service .



Wind advisories were issued Thursday night into Friday.

