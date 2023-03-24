Tahoe ski resort will stay open into July — and it will be a bit different than usual

Tahoe-area ski resorts are extending their winter sports season as heavy snow has been blanketing Northern California mountains, with one stretching out to mid summer.

Palisades Tahoe announced it will be keeping Alpine open through July 4 this year due to Lake Tahoe experiencing its second snowiest winter on record.

The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab recorded more than 56 feet of snow so far this water year, which started on Oct. 1.

With 7.7" (19.5 cm) of #snow over the last day, '22/'23 has passed '82/'83 as the 2nd snowiest season (Oct 1 - Sept 30) since the CSSL was built in 1946! We now have a season total of 677" (56.4 feet, 17.2 m).



Still far from #1 but we'll get closer over the next week. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/M0thTCxZuI — UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (@UCB_CSSL) March 20, 2023

As of March 20, Tahoe-area resorts received snow ranging from 500 to 700 inches. In the last 24 hours, Palisades Tahoe received 5 inches of new snow, according to a tweet from the resort.

At Alpine: 11 lifts 9am - 4pm. 5" new snow in 24 hrs.

• Base to Base

• Summit

• Roundhouse

• TLC

• Scott

• Meadow

• Yellow

• Subway

• Lakeview

• Sherwood

• Carpet

Strong winds may impact lifts, but winds are decreasing. pic.twitter.com/VDILPfQ1Ew — Palisades Tahoe Mtn Ops (@palisadesops) March 24, 2023

Palisades Tahoe extension

The resort has extended to the summer often, but this time, operations will be different due to project work.

Palisades Tahoe is working on its Funitel, a cabin that transports guests from the lodge on the upper mountain, and it won’t be operating after May 29, according to a Thursday news release.

“During the month of June, we will be replacing the haul rope on the Funitel,” the resort stated. “This sizeable project has been in the works for several years and despite the huge amount of snowfall we’ve received, we cannot adjust or change the date of the project in any way.”

Due to this, its schedule will be the following, according to the website:

April

Both Alpine and Palisades will be open every day

The Base to Base Gondola will close after Sunday, April 30.

On Saturdays starting April 8, if the weather is clear. KT-22 and Summit or Roundhouse are open until 5 p.m.

May

Alpine will be open Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Palisades will be open Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

The Funitel’s last day will be Monday, May 29.

The Aerial Tram will close on Monday, May 29. It will re-open starting in June for summer sightseeing and activities.

June

Alpine will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for skiing & snowboarding.

The Aerial Tram at Palisades will re-open for daily sightseeing and activities.

July

We will be open for skiing & snowboarding July 1 through 4 at Alpine only.

The Village at Palisades Tahoe will be open daily during the month of July.

Other ski resorts

Nearby ski resorts have also extended their seasons.

This includes:

Heavenly Mountain Resort will stay open through Sunday, May 7

Northstar California Resort will stay open Friday, April 21 to Sunday, April 23, and Friday, April 28 to Sunday, April 30

Kirkwood Mountain Resort will stay open Friday, May 5 to Sunday, May 7, and Friday, May 12 to Sunday, May 14

