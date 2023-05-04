Tahoe campgrounds openings delayed due to record California snowpack. Here’s what we know

Some outdoor enthusiasts have to wait a little bit longer to camp in the Tahoe region.

The campgrounds at roughly half a dozen California state parks won’t reopen well into June due to the state’s historical snowpack levels, according to a Wednesday statement from the California Department of Parks and Recreation.

Many state parks are still covered with 3 feet to 6 feet of snow.

The delayed openings should allow warming temperatures to melt the remainder of the snow so staff can begin to clean the affected facilities, repair damages and charge water systems. Until then, campground reservations to the following parks have been canceled:

▪ Emerald Bay State Park - reopens June 16

▪ Ed Z’berg Sugar Pine Point State Park - reopens June 14

▪ Grover Hot Springs State Park - reopens June 2

▪ Plumas-Eureka State Park - reopens June 16

▪ Tahoe State Recreation Area - reopens June 16

Full refunds will be issued to customers with reservations, according to the statement.

The opening to portions of Donner Memorial State Park, located 100 miles east of Sacramento, may delay its May 26 reopening. Staff will reassess the area within the next few weeks and make a decision, according to the statement.

Several of the affected state parks have significant snowdrifts and stagnant water. Plumas-Eureka State Park in Plumas County is in the worst shape with “unassessed damage” under the snow.

Stay up-to-date on the California State Park website because scheduled opening dates may change — whether it be in your favor or not.

Additional damages may further delay openings but if conditions improve, campgrounds could reopen sooner.

Snow in the Tahoe region

The 2022-2023 season was the second-snowiest year on record — and the winter weather is not over yet.

Only 12% of the snowpack has melted in the Sierra Nevada, according to previous Bee reporting.

The season total is roughly 62 feet of snow after another 5.5 inches fell his week, according to a Twitter post from the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab.