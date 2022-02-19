Tahltan Nation becomes distributor for Swedish mining equipment company

Tahltan Nation Development Corporation (TNDC), the business arm of the northwest B.C. First Nation, is set to become a distributor for the Swedish mining equipment company Sandvik.

TNDC will resell mining equipment, parts, tools and digital solutions for Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions and Sandvik Rock Processing solutions in B.C. and Yukon.

Tahltan Nation has well-established business relations with most mining and exploration companies on their territory, including Newcrest Mining Ltd., Seabridge Gold Inc. and Skeena Resources. Tahltan traditional territory covers roughly 70 per cent of B.C.’s mineral rich Golden Triangle.

With more economic growth expected to take place in these mining jurisdictions in northwest B.C. and Yukon, TNDC is the “perfect partner” for Sandvik in this rapidly developing region, Sandvik Canada’s managing director Peter Corcoran said.

“Sandvik is committed to continuous improvement in the area of sustainability, which includes economic sustainability for the communities surrounding mining operations that Sandvik is involved in, and TNDC has demonstrated that they are highly capable of bringing this value back to the communities,” Corcoran said in a statement.

TNDC’s chief executive officer, Paul Kruger, said they look forward to working together to support the growing industry and create innovative opportunities for Tahltans, local Indigenous communities and all residents in the region.

“The future of mining lies in technology and sustainability. Coupled with the outlook for the sector and our pending expansion of fibre optics in the region, TNDC is keen to be at the forefront through this partnership with Sandvik,” Kruger said.

Sandvik’s full suite of mining products including surface and underground drills, underground loaders and trucks, stationary crushers and screens, automation and digital solutions, rock tools, and parts are available through TNDC.

Binny Paul, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Terrace Standard