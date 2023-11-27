Tahiti village, surfers oppose plans for tower to judge Olympic surf event

Residents and surfers of one of the world's most famous surfing waves, Teahupo’o, in Tahiti, which will host the 2024 Olympic surfing competition, remain opposed to plans to build a judging tower, even after organisers scaled back plans. Opponents say construction will damage coral and put the health of the lagoon at risk.

Residents, surfers and local environmental groups have been protesting against plans by the Paris 2024 Olympic Games organisers to build a giant aluminium tower in the water for up to 40 people to watch, film and judge the surfing competition in the French overseas territory.

Teahupo’o has long hosted some of the best events of the professional World Surf League's championship tour, with judges on a modest wooden tower on the reef that is dismantled every year.

Last week the president of French Polynesia, Moetai Brotherson, said the surfing events could be moved to Taharuu, on Tahiti's West coast, but organisers said they would keep the event in Teahupo’o, and instead build a "less imposing" tower that would minimise the impact on the environment.

But opponents say the proposal does not adequately address their concerns, as the new tower will need new foundations.

True value of surfing

"We are just trying to spread the message that no contest in this world is worth the destruction of nature," Drollet said. "That goes against the true value of surfing and sport in general."

Organisers also said they would work with local experts to reduce the risk to sea life, and even move some corals for their protection during construction.



