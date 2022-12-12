Tagovailoa bemoans ‘unacceptable’ performance. And notes on every Dolphins position

Barry Jackson
·5 min read
Al Diaz/adiaz@miamiherald.com

For the first time in two months, Tua Tagovailoa no longer leads the NFL in passer rating, having narrowly been eclipsed by Philadelphia quarterback and former Alabama teammate Jalen Hurts, 108.4 to 108.2.

The far bigger concern is figuring out what has happened to the quarterback who had been the NFL’s most accurate passer through the first 12 weeks of the season.

After completing 68 percent of his passes during Miami’s 8-3 start, Tagovailoa has completed just 45.9 percent in the past two losses to the 49ers and Chargers (28 of 61) and just 35.7 percent on Sunday night (10 for 28) against a Chargers defense that ranked fourth-worst in points allowed and was missing two starters in the secondary.

“To play the way we played, especially on my part, that’s unacceptable,” said Tagovailoa, whose 145 yards passing on Sunday were his fewest in a game that he has completed this season.

“Very disappointing to go out as an offense and show what we showed. That’s not to our standard. That’s not how we play football here. We work too hard to put up a performance like that to not be in rhythm, on time with certain throws. We felt like we had some momentum and then something happens whether it’s a penalty or we get stopped on a play.”

The Chargers pressed the Dolphins’ receivers at the line and clogged the middle of the field with extra defenders, taking away some of the inside routes that have been so successful this season.

In the first half on Sunday, Tagovailoa was 0 for 5 on routes in the middle of the field.

Per Pro Football Focus, Tagovailoa completed just two passes that traveled more than 10 yards downfield inside the numbers. As perspective, he had been completing seven such passes per game since returning from injury in Week 7.

“The defenses we’ve played have been playing exactly what we expected them to play, what they put on film,” Tagovailoa said of the 49ers and Chargers.

But left tackle Terron Armstead disagreed with that, saying the Chargers “did some things different than they had all season. A lot of pressure from different spots, more than they had all season. That’s a sign of respect for our explosive offense.”

And receiver Jaylen Waddle said: “They got us off their rhythm. They had a good game plan [and] stuck to it. They were giving us a lot of different looks, bringing a lot of exotic pressures.”

Tagovailoa’s season stats are still sterling: 22 touchdowns and five interceptions. But he has dropped to 17th in completion percentage at 65.5.

Tagovailoa blamed everything “from the communication to getting the details right with our guys. We’re not dialed in on that. We have to go back to the drawing board and figure it out.”

And now he must do it against the nemesis Bills, who lost to the Dolphins in Week 2 but won the three other games that Tagovailoa started against them, including one when he was knocked out early last season with a rib injury.

Tagovailoa’s passer rating against the Bills is a meager 69.5, worst among the six teams that he has played more than once in his career and second worst overall. He also has struggled in cold weather; 30 degree temperatures and snow are expected in Buffalo this weekend.

“We’ve got to turn the page quick because we’re playing a really good team next week as well,” he said. “We’re going to get it fixed.”

Tagovailoa recently told CBS that he looked at himself in the mirror and asked “Do I suck?” last season. He cannot allow this slump to shatter his confidence.

“I don’t think [his confidence] wavered at all,” Waddle said. “His confidence ain’t going nowhere.”

POSITION NOTES

Notes on every position beyond quarterback:

Running back: With Jeff Wilson Jr. departing in the first half with a hip injury after just eight snaps, Raheem Mostert played 37 of 51 offensive snaps. Salvon Ahmed played five. Myles Gaskin was inactive but likely will be active if Wilson misses Saturday’s game with an injury that led to Wilson being carted off the sideline on Sunday.

Wide receiver: Tyreek Hill — who broke Mark Clayton’s team record for receiving yards in a season — played 34 of 51 snaps while dealing with an ankle injury.

Waddle — who was targeted just four times and caught two passes for 31 yards — played 43 snaps, compared to 31 for Trent Sherfield and 20 for Cedrick Wilson Jr. Freddie Swain, filling in for injured River Cracraft, played seven snaps in his Dolphins debut.

Offensive line: Armstead, who missed the 49ers game with a strained pectoral muscle, said the pain was tolerable against the Chargers.

“Had to do little things different, play more on my right side,” he said.

Armstead allowed his first sack of the season and said that playing with a strap over his pectoral muscle required “some adjustments, nothing crazy though.”

Tight end: Mike Gesicki was targeted only twice and has no receptions and three targets during the past three games. He played just 20 snaps, compared with 30 for Durham Smythe.

Defensive line: The Dolphins distributed snaps this way: 67 (of 80) for Zach Sieler, 66 for Christian Wilkins (who had nine tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss), 36 for Raekwon Davis, 16 for John Jenkins and 8 for Justin Zimmer.

Linebacker: Jerome Baker played 76 of 80 snaps and led Miami with 11 tackles. Also at inside linebacker, Elandon Roberts played 43 snaps, Duke Riley 26 and Sam Eguavoen 1.

At outside linebacker, Jaelan Phillips played 59 snaps, Bradley Chubb 50, Melvin Ingram 37 and Andrew Van Ginkel 16. Chubb had three quarterback hits but just one tackle and no sacks.

Cornerback/safety: Jevon Holland was the only Dolphin who played all 80 defensive snaps. Starting cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Kader Kohou played 79.

Eric Rowe (who left for a time with a hamstring injury) played 53, Verone McKinley 16 and Clayton Fejedelem three. Third cornerback Keion Crossen logged 44 defensive snaps, with Noah Igbonighene again inactive.

Here’s our Monday piece on how the Dolphins can make the playoffs or win the AFC East, with tiebreaker and schedule information.

Latest Stories

  • Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill scores a zany touchdown on fumble recovery for 57 yards

    Tyreek Hill had a weird touchdown on Sunday night.

  • Jairzinho Rozenstruik tells UFC’s heavyweight top five: ‘Don’t get too comfortable’

    With a 23-second knockout of Chris Daukaus at UFC 282, Jairzinho Rozenstruik sent a message to the division's top five.

  • Schiff: Jan. 6 Committee Will Consider Criminal Referrals at Sunday Meeting

    The panel's full report will come on Dec. 21

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Thompson scores 34, Warriors beat Celtics in Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis

  • Carter scores on OT power play, Penguins beat Sabres 4-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Carter got payback for the Pittsburgh Penguins and teammate Jake Guentzel after Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner lost his cool. Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime and the Penguins took advantage of a match penalty issued to Skinner to beat Buffalo 4-3 on Friday night. Skinner was ejected for cross-checking Jake Guentzel across the face with 22 seconds remaining in the opener of the teams' two-game set. Skinner went after Guentzel at the boards in comi

  • Rantanen scores late in 3rd, OT, Avalanche beat Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. Rantanen’s second goal of the game came with nine seconds left in regulation, forcing the extra period. He sealed the comeback win 29 seconds into overtime. Pavel Francouz made 30 saves and the Avalanche snapped a five-game winless streak. Vladimir Tarasenko and Brandon Saad

  • Durant, Irving among several Nets sitting out Pacers' game

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are among eight Brooklyn Nets players who have been ruled out of Saturday night's game at Indiana. The team says Durant's absence is management of a right knee injury on the second night of back-to-back games. Irving is out because of tightness in his left thigh muscle. All five starters from Friday night's 120-116 victory over Atlanta have been ruled out. The Nets said Joe Harris (left ankle) and Ben Simmons (left knee and calf) also w

  • Rangers beat Avalanche 2-1 in SO for third straight win

    DENVER (AP) — Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin scored in the shootout, giving the New York Rangers a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. Braden Schneider scored in regulation and Igor Shesterkin stopped 41 shots through overtime and both Colorado attempts in the tiebreaker to help the Rangers win their third straight after losing five of six. “We found a way to win tonight with unbelievable goaltending,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. “Obviously, that was the biggest ke

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • P.E.I. puts on final touches ahead of Canada Winter Games

    With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Senators' Thomas Chabot accidentally slashes teammate Travis Hamonic on bench

    Thomas Chabot owes Travis Hamonic a nice dinner after this move.

  • Montreal erupts as Morocco beats Portugal to secure historic World Cup semifinal berth

    Jean-Talon Boulevard erupted in uncontrolled joy on Saturday afternoon as Moroccan supporters danced, cheered and cried over their team's historic World Cup quarter-finals victory. Morocco beat Portugal 1-0, making them the first ever African squad to secure a spot in the World Cup semifinal, the largest soccer tournament in the world. When the referee's final whistle blew on Saturday, they flooded out of cafés and apartments to celebrate. "It's history being made. You see the joy on everyone's

  • Murray's 3 gives Nuggets 121-120 win over Lillard, Blazers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jamal Murray’s 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining lifted the Denver Nuggets to a thrilling 121-120 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Damian Lillard had 40 points for the Trail Blazers, including a 3-pointer that gave them a one-point lead with 8.8 seconds remaining. Murray then answered with his 3 from the left side for the last of the game's 20 lead changes. Nikola Jokic had 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Denver, which rallied from a

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst

  • Raptors' VanVleet: Instagram purge had nothing to do with his recent shooting slump

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet says his recent social media activity has nothing to do with his shooting slump. The Toronto Raptors guard raised a stir when he unfollowed his teammates on Instagram this week, but VanVleet laughed it off after Wednesday's 126-113 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. "I unfollowed my mom too, they didn't care about that part," VanVleet said with a laugh. VanVleet said he was trying to "fight the algorithms" after seeing numerous suggested accounts on his feed. "