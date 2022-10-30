Tagovailoa aids Dolphins' turnaround in 31-27 win over Lions

  • Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams rushes through the Miami Dolphins line during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)
    Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams rushes through the Miami Dolphins line during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)
  • Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams reacts after a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)
    Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams reacts after a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)
  • Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle catches a 5-yard pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)
    Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle catches a 5-yard pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)
  • Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10), defended by Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) makes a catch during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10), defended by Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) makes a catch during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)
    Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)
  • Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah runs onto the field before the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)
    Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah runs onto the field before the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)
  • Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah runs onto the field before the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)
LARRY LAGE
·2 min read

DETROIT (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa threw a go-ahead, 11-yard touchdown pass to Mike Gesicki late in the third quarter, capping the Miami Dolphins' rally from a double-digit, second-half deficit for a 31-27 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The Dolphins (5-3) have won two straight since Tagovailoa returned from a concussion. The Lions (1-6) have lost five in a row.

Detroit scored on all five of its posssessons in the first half to lead 27-17 after scoring a total of six points in its previous two games.

The Dolphins opened the second half with a touchdown drive, scoring when fullback Alec Ingold took a snap that fooled the defense and scored on a 1-yard sneak.

They took their first lead late in the third on Tagovailoa's pass to Gesicki, who was wide open in the end zone, to score on a fifth straight possession.

Tagovailoa was 29 of 36 for 382 yards with three touchdowns, including two to Jaylen Waddle, who had eight catches for 106 yards. Tyreek Hill had 12 receptions for 188 yards for the Dolphins.

Hill and Waddle have 1,688 yards receiving combined, setting a Super Bowl era record for two teammates through the first eight games of a season.

Detroit's Jared Goff was 27 of 37 for 321 yards with a touchdown. Goff would have had a second scoring pass at the end of the first half, but Josh Reynolds dropped a pass in the end zone and the Lions settled for a field goal. The four-point difference proved to be critical.

Jamaal Williams had two touchdowns for the Lions, who had a 21-7 lead after he scored for a second time early in the second quarter.

INJURIES

Dolphins: LG Liam Eichenberg had a game-ending knee injury in the second half.

Lions: TE Brock Wright left the game with a concussion and CB A.J. Parker (hip) was injured during the game.

UP NEXT

Dolphins: Play at Chicago.

Lions: Host Green Bay.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

