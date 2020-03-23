Is TagMaster AB (publ)'s (STO:TAGM B) CEO Pay Fair?

In 2012 Jonas Svensson was appointed CEO of TagMaster AB (publ) (STO:TAGM B). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

Check out our latest analysis for TagMaster

Scroll to continue with content Ad

How Does Jonas Svensson's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that TagMaster AB (publ) is worth kr245m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as kr3.4m for the year to December 2018. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at kr2.5m. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below kr2.1b. The median CEO total compensation in that group is kr2.2m.

Next, let's break down remuneration compositions to understand how the industry and company compare with each other. Speaking on an industry level, we can see that nearly 72% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 28% is other remuneration. TagMaster does not set aside a larger portion of remuneration in the form of salary, maintaining the same rate as the wider market.

It would therefore appear that TagMaster AB (publ) pays Jonas Svensson more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business. You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at TagMaster, below.

Story continues

OM:TAGM B CEO Compensation, March 23rd 2020

Is TagMaster AB (publ) Growing?

TagMaster AB (publ) has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 79% a year, over the last three years (measured with a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 34% over the last year.

The reduction in earnings per share, over three years, is arguably concerning. But on the other hand, revenue growth is strong, suggesting a brighter future. These two metric are moving in different directions, so while it's hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has TagMaster AB (publ) Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 47% over three years, many shareholders in TagMaster AB (publ) are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at TagMaster AB (publ) with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

While we have not been overly impressed by the business performance, the shareholder returns, over three years, have been disappointing. Shareholders may wish to consider further research. Although we don't think the CEO pay is too high, it is probably more on the generous side of things. Moving away from CEO compensation for the moment, we've identified 3 warning signs for TagMaster that you should be aware of before investing.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.