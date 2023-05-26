Tagliatelle with ’nduja, prawns, lemon and fried crumbs recipe

This also works with scallops or squid instead of prawns, and you could use roast cherry tomatoes or fried chunks of aubergine (add little chunks of ricotta too if you like) instead of seafood. Hold on to the recipe – it’s incredibly useful and adaptable.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Four

Heat a tablespoon and a half of oil in a sauté pan and add the chopped garlic. Stir on a low heat until it loses its rawness. Add the breadcrumbs and increase the heat. Cook for two minutes, keeping them on the move with a spatula and adding the zest. Season. Scrape the crumbs on to a plate (they dry better if spread out). Set aside.

Cut the fennel in two. Discard the coarse tips and base of each piece. Keep any fronds. Chop the rest finely.

Heat two tablespoons of oil in the pan and add half the butter. Over a medium-low heat, fry the fennel and onion until soft, then stir in the garlic purée and ’nduja. Break the ’nduja down as much as you can with the back of a spoon. Be careful not to overheat it – you just want it to melt. Take off the heat and cover with a lid.

Dry the prawns with kitchen paper; if they’re wet, they’ll just steam.

Cook the tagliatelle according to the packet instructions in salted water. At the same time, heat a tablespoon and a half of oil in a frying pan. When really hot, add the prawns.

Cook quickly, tossing them around a little, until pink. Season as you go. Let the rest of the butter melt with them and add the lemon juice. Cover with a lid.