Tagliani wins Trois-Rivières NASCAR Pinty’s Series race

The 50-lap race was marred by a series of full-course yellows, as if the steaming temperature led several drivers to lose their cool.

The 22-car field lined up on the grid under a beaming sun. Marc-Antoine Camirand planted his No. 22 Chevrolet on pole on the temporary street course of Trois-Rivières. Andrew Ranger qualified second in his No. 27 Dodge, followed by Kevin Lacroix (No. 74 Dodge), Alex Tagliani (No. 18 Chevrolet), D.J. Kennington (No. 17 Dodge) and point standings’ leader L.P Dumoulin in the No. 47 Dodge.

The pack of cars executed the warm-up laps in front of grandstands filled with thousands of fans.

Camirand jumped into the lead at the green, leading from Ranger and Tagliani. Lacroix and Tagliani fought hard, side-by-side, for several corners until Lacroix made it stick for good for third.

On Lap 4, a full-course yellow was required to retrieve a stalled car. Meanwhile, Alex Labbe, who made it back from Mid-Ohio last night after his Xfinifty race, was running ninth after having started 22nd and the final car in the field.

Lap 6, green! Camirand again led, with Ranger, Tagliani and Lacroix in hot pursuit, trying madly to pass each other. The top four drivers were separated by just 1.4 seconds.

On Lap 11, Tagliani pulled a great move on Camirand to take the lead. Seconds later, a second full-course yellow was necessitated to evacuate another car in trouble.

The green was waved on 14 with Camirand out in front while Ranger and Tagliani played bumper cars, and continued. A third yellow was waved seconds later, but Lacroix dove into the pits but they were not opened! He rejoined the pack down in last position. On Lap 16, most competitors performed their pit stops.

Green on Lap 18. Camirand led from Tagliani, Ranger and J.F. Dumoulin. But after several cars spun, the race went (again) under a full-course yellow…

Lap 22, race restart. It only lasted for a few corners, as yet another full-course caution interrupted the running. The race restarted on Lap 27 with Camirand in first place, followed by Tagliani, Ranger, J.F. Dumoulin, Labbe, L.P Dumoulin and Simon Dion-Viens. Ranger and J.F. Dumoulin ran side-by-side, and touched wheels at one point, and continued to fight hard over third place.

On Lap 33, Lacroix’s Dodge stopped on the race track with a blown engine, necessitating a sixth caution period.

A wild finish

Green again on Lap 36 of 50. Camirand led the pack but Tagliani tried to squeeze by him a few corners later. At the hairpin, Tagliani made it to the front as Camirand ran very wide. Camirand (now second) and Ranger (third) fought over the same piece of tarmac. They touched, bumped hard, sending Ranger into a wild spin and into the wall. Camirand was able to continue, but the yellows came out, again. Meanwhile, Labbe was now running in fifth place.

Green with 10 laps to go. With a highly spectacular move, Dion-Viens made it to fifth place, only to be spun around corners later only to call… another yellow.

The race restarted with five laps to go. Tagliani led in front of L.P. Dumoulin, Camirand, Labbe and J.F. Dumoulin (after a of bumping). With two laps to go, Labbe made it to third. On the last lap, J.F. Dumoulin muscled his way past Camirand.

Tagliani won the race, with a delighted L.P. Dumoulin finishing second and Xfinity driver Alex Labbe in third place.

J.F. Dumoulin crossed the line in fourth place ahead of Camirand, D.J. Kennington, Benoit Theetge, Frédéric Gabillon, Luc Lesage and Mark Dilley.