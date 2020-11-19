Tag Heuer's New Watch Prides Family Values, and Extra Special Design
The Heuer name is a hallowed one. First sprinkled into the watch world in 1868, when a certain Edouard Heuer launched his eponymous marque, the subsequent century and a half has been kind to the dynasty. Tag Heuer isn't just a name in watch circles. It is one in households proper. Now, Jack Heuer, great-great-grandson of the label's founder, is still involved as honorary chairman. But he's also its guest of honour. As Mr Heuer turns 88, the family business has thrown him a party (socially distanced, naturally) in the form of a brand new Carrera limited edition. It's the sort of present you'd actually want, too.
The Swiss manufacturer has released an 18-karat rose gold take on the classic Carrera Chronograph. Originally borne of a need for real simplicity in a watch, the 2020 version is inspired by Mr Heuer's favourite piece: an iconic vintage Carrera 1158CHN, and is limited to just 188 watches worldwide. It's not just one picked at random. In the Seventies, Heuer began a brand tradition of gifting rose gold Carreras as a token of good luck to really quite famous Ferrari Formula 1 drivers. Clay Regazzoni, Niki Lauda and Ronni Peterson were but three recipients, and these engraved models have been highly collectible watches in recent years. Beats a sneeze rag from a fair maiden.
The latest Carrera is just as detailed. Framed by a sizeable 42mm case, a silver opaline dial is finished with infinity loops – 88, you see – engraved with Mr Heuer's personal mantra: 'time never stops, why should we?' And with an impressive in-house Heuer 02 movement, there's every reason to believe the limited edition will tick on for the next century and a half, too.
Many happy returns, Mr Heuer.
Available from tagheuer.com in March 2021, priced £15,300
