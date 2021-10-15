Tag Heuer Just Put an Elegant New Spin on a Classic Watch

Photo credit: Courtesy

Tag Heuer’s long presence in motorsport—and in whole families of watches designed to track time—is pretty well-known. The OG of them all is the Carrera, a chronograph watch that, when it launched in the mid 1960s, symbolised stripped-back modernist design. That racy original spirit lives on now in other watches in the Carrera collection, not least in the new three- and four-hand designs launched last week. But theres nothing retro about them.



The watches include a day-date, a simple three-hand date, and a GMT (that the brand refers to as Twin-Time). What unites them all across 13 iterations and four dial colours (black, blue, white, and silver) is a super-simple display echoing the new Carrera Chronographs launched last year.



But this is not merely an exercise in reductive design. The new Carreras have a glossy feel about them—with much polishing of the 316L stainless steel—and a newly created case with refined lugs that, in line with current trends elsewhere, steps away from all-beefy, all-day tool watches. For Tag Heuer, these Carreras define a new aesthetic that bridges the gap between the functional and the elegant.

As well as a 41mm case, the Carrera Date comes in the sweet-spot size of 39mm. At a time when we are finally going out again, the watches are conceived to multitask from work to a night out with ease. In Los Angeles last week, to underline the new mien of the Carrera, the launch of the new watches at a lavish house party in the hills was also an opportunity to celebrate Tag Heuer’s new ambassador—no slouch he in the rugged-yet-sophisticated department—Ryan Gosling.

